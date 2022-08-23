Small Town Native African-American Physician Gives Back to Community with New Nonprofit

Dr. Tanika Long, a Barnesville native, has founded a new nonprofit organization, Full Circle of H.O.P.E., Inc.(FCOH) to help the community of Barnesville, GA/Lamar County. In this area, ~20% of people live in poverty, and the household income is directly proportional to the education level achieved. The purpose of FCOH is to positively impact the educational, social, spiritual, and physical lives of African American and other disadvantaged, marginalized students in Barnesville, GA/Lamar County.