The Qualities of NatureKue Products
As a provider of natural dietary supplements, NatureKue must, and does, take quality assurance seriously. The company details its comprehensive approach to quality assurance, which covers three key areas: products, manufacturing process and customer service.
Rockville, MD, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NatureKue today issued details of the dietary supplement company’s focus on and commitment to quality assurance.
“When it comes to our dietary supplements and health-related products, NatureKue must be able to back up claims of ‘quality’ with facts, evidence, and a long-term track record,” said NatureKue Vice President Shirley Chai. “In short, NatureKue implements a program of quality assurance – a systematic effort to ensure that products and services delivered to and used by our customers meet with – and even exceed – their expectations.”
Ms. Chai went on to outline NatureKue’s program of quality assurance and its coverage of three key areas: products, manufacturing process and customer service.
Product Quality
When it comes to NatureKue products, quality assurance begins with the global sourcing of natural ingredients and continues through and to product delivery and daily use by customers. Each step along the way is important, and build upon each other:
· Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) in ingredient sourcing - NatureKue sources natural components from all around the world, blends them into popular dietary supplements, and distributes them globally.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) promotes GAP as a set of principles guiding on-farm production and post-production processes, resulting in safe and healthy food. NatureKue uses GAP in the control standards and methods for herbal plant-based production, primarily to assure raw material concentration, quality, uniformity, and stability.
· Certificate of Analysis (COA) plus independent lab testing – Each natural ingredient sourced by NatureKue undergoes two stages of testing – that of our carefully selected vendors, who issue a certificate of analysis (COA) – and that of one or more of the independent laboratories with which it works.
· Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) – NatureKue’s independent laboratories all hew to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD’s) principles of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) to ensure the quality and integrity of test data related to non-clinical safety studies of our products.
· Maximization of essential components – The list of ingredients on the label of a NatureKue dietary supplement is not lengthy. That’s because the company’s research and development process dictate that it utilize the ingredients most essential to delivering the health benefits of our dietary supplements – and to minimize the inactive/other ingredients.
· Clinical studies lead to scientific evidence – NatureKue strives to find and/or undertake clinical studies, involving dozens or hundreds of human participants, to back the safety and efficacy of its dietary supplement product.
Manufacturing Quality
NatureKue has earned several key manufacturing accreditations:
· Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ensures the quality of dietary supplements by carefully monitoring manufacturers' compliance with its Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations.
NatureKue has participated in the application process of compliance with the FDA’s CGMP regulations, including those covering requirements for the methods, facilities, and controls used in manufacturing, processing, and packing of a dietary supplement product.
· ISO-6 and 7 Standards – NatureKue laboratories, research/development and manufacturing facilities are ISO-6 or ISO-7-compliant – meaning its cleanrooms are designed to prevent whatever handling of product or manufacturing process happening inside from being contaminated.
Customer Service Quality
While NatureKue is best known for the quality of its products, it recognizes that quality assurance in customer service is just as important to its reputation and success. Three elements of customer service are absolutely essential:
· Information – From its website to blog entries, and from its product labels to social media posts, NatureKue strives to provide current and prospective customers with honest, straightforward information to help them make informed decisions about what product or products will work best for them and their families.
· Education – Beyond information, NatureKue wants to truly educate customers about what its products can – and cannot – do. Conversely, NatureKue is also eager to learn from its customers. To that end, NatureKue always welcome questions, emails, suggestions, and reviews.
· Satisfaction - Ensuring its clients are satisfied and loyal is NatureKue's top priority. As a result, the company attempts to follow up with every client and reply to every query, request for assistance, or criticism in a timely and truthful manner.
“NatureKue is in the health and wellness industry; our clients rely on us to develop and provide herbal dietary supplement solutions that will help them improve their overall health, energy, vitality, aging, and well-being in nature,” concluded Ms. Chai. "Delivering on our commitment needs more than good intentions, strategic planning, and effective marketing. It requires the right approach to quality assurance for NatureKue products, manufacturing, and customer service."
About NatureKue
NatureKue provides high-quality natural dietary supplements for unmet health needs and disease prevention options. In partnership with leading healthcare professionals, NatureKue conducts research and development and uses cutting-edge methods and approaches to blend ancient herbs into powerful dietary supplements. The result: natural ingredients and scientific evidence help our clients maintain a healthy balance and support their overall health! For more information on NatureKue and its high-quality natural dietary supplements, please visit the NatureKue website.
Contact
Steven Drake
301-680-0585
https://naturekue.com
