CertOnce Shortlisted as a Finalist in the Prestigious Wells Fargo Innovation Challenge 2022
Princeton, NJ, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CertOnce LLC, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious Wells Fargo Innovation challenge 2022 - “Designing the Multi-X future.”
Wells Fargo selected these finalists based on their solutions to address reimagining customer journeys to build more interconnected and approachable experiences for the customers and employees.
As the next step, CertOnce will be presenting the POC of the proposed solution to the Wells Fargo team.
“A huge shout out to our wonderful team, without which this would not have been possible. This achievement is an endorsement of the splendid work it does in creating awesome products and customer experiences,” said Rajesh Ranjan, Founder and CEO, CertOnce LLC.
“After the successful launch of the education vertical two years back, CertOnce is now launching its Workforce Credentials vertical disrupting the multi-billion dollar background verification industry,” said Pawan Khurana, Co-Founder and COO.
This recognition of being a finalist is a huge impetus to CertOnce’s patent pending technology as well as its Global GTM strategy.
View more details about the innovation challenge here.
About the company:
CertOnce is a blockchain credentialing platform, solving the problem of slow & expensive, employee, academic and citizen records verification.
CertOnce’s patent-pending technology helps organizations across workforce, academic, government, financial, healthcare, & legal verticals by issuing blockchain-secured, tamper-proof, easily shareable, one-click verifiable credentials.
Contact
Rajesh Ranjan, Founder and CEO
732-789-5970
CertOnce.com
