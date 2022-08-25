Gov Con Strategic Pricing Book Attains Amazon #1 Best Seller
"Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors" brings needed competitive approaches to the Gov Con industry.
Washington, DC, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strategic pricing leader Marsha Lindquist, president of Granite Leadership Strategies, has achieved Amazon's #1 Best Seller status with the publication of her book, "Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors," targeting business leaders of all types and sizes in the over $650 billion annual Gov Con market.
"Strategic Pricing" is focused on the advanced, even extraordinarily successful contractor professional to present both essential and forward-thinking ideas and repeatable processes leading to more successful awards. Contractors who want to gain more pricing edginess will be pleased to learn both qualitative and quantitative ideas to achieve the right contract price.
RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, commented:
“This is the type of book that you will refer to repeatedly and each time you pick it up you will learn something new. Imagine being in business for ten years. How many times have you said, 'I wish I had been aware of this business strategy when I first started the company.' This book gives you that... and more!”
This kind of market impact is Lindquist’s intention. The author – who has long collaborated with Gov Con businesses and blogged extensively on this pricing topic – feels the time is right for more Federal pricing dialogue. She blends wise academics with real-world application success to argue for revealing all the processes and tools that the price touches upon.
Explained Lindquist:
“Winners take time in the capture stage of the development of an opportunity to discuss the purposeful and important decisions that drive your price, shape the winning price, support the winning price, and tell an important story about why it is the winning price.”
The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As one Amazon reviewer commented:
“I am recommending her tactical, well-written, concise, and easy-to-understand dissection of profitable pricing to all my clients. And the downloadable tools she offers in the book for all readers are an incredible value-add to the book.”
https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com
Marsha Lindquist
480-513-1132
www.GraniteLeadershipStrategies.com
