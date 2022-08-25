VRC Metals Announces Their Memorandum of Understanding with Flame-Spray Industries Inc. (FSI)
VRC Metal Systems entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Flame-Spray Industries, Inc. (FSI), a leader in thermal sprayed coatings based out of New York.
Box Elder, SD, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Flame-Spray Industries, Inc. (FSI), a leader in thermal sprayed coatings based out of New York. VRC is a leading developer of advanced technologies including cold spray for a wide range of industries and leads the global cold spray equipment market. VRC is a full-service cold spray company that designs and manufactures equipment, handles development of component repair applications, equipment integration, training, onsite and regional support. Flame-Spray Industries, Inc. has been developing and implementing advanced thermal spray services for over 50 years, serving a wide variety of industries including research and development, automotive manufacturing, and heavy equipment engine manufacturing. Flame Spray Industries, Inc. is also responsible for inventing the PTWA (Plasma Transferred Wire Arc) thermal spraying process. Together, VRC and FSI will use their cold spray technologies, products, and processes to design, manufacture, and market to the automotive industry and the on-road and off-road industrial equipment industry.
“VRC has enjoyed a very productive relationship with Flame Spray Industries for many years. This new cold spray partnership will further solidify the leadership position of both companies within the automotive coatings industry,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO, VRC Metal Systems.
This news comes in the wake of many recent major accomplishments for VRC Metal Systems, including:
The development of their C.A.M.P. Site™ fieldable enclosed, self-supporting portable cold spray unit to repair corrosion and battle damage of non-removable parts.
The development of their VRC® Dragonfly ™ system; another fieldable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs by repairing components in place while the ship is in port or at sea.
Being selected to take part in the U.S. Navy’s REPTX exercise.
2022 Elevate Rapid City “Large Business of the Year” Award.
To learn more about their products and their MOU with Flame-Spray Industries Inc., visit: https://vrcmetalsystems.com/memorandum-of-understanding-with-flame-spray-industries/.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems, LLC was founded in January 2013 after obtaining an exclusive license for commercialization of the patent for hand-held high-pressure supersonic cold spray. Our high-pressure cold spray system deposits similar or dissimilar metals on most metallic surfaces including heat-sensitive applications, making previously impossible repairs now achievable. High-pressure cold spray enables game-changing solutions for repair, additive manufacturing, and protective/sacrificial coatings. VRC is heavily involved in developing cold spray and advanced manufacturing for the Department of Defense as well as commercial clients. VRC is a full-service cold spray company focused on equipment development and manufacturing, as well as performing research and development, fee-for-service cold spray processing, materials development, equipment integration, training, and on-site support. VRC Metal Systems, LLC is the only manufacturer of hand-held high-pressure portable cold spray systems in the world.
Learn more about VRC Metal Systems and its products here: www.VRCMetalSystems.com
“VRC has enjoyed a very productive relationship with Flame Spray Industries for many years. This new cold spray partnership will further solidify the leadership position of both companies within the automotive coatings industry,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO, VRC Metal Systems.
This news comes in the wake of many recent major accomplishments for VRC Metal Systems, including:
The development of their C.A.M.P. Site™ fieldable enclosed, self-supporting portable cold spray unit to repair corrosion and battle damage of non-removable parts.
The development of their VRC® Dragonfly ™ system; another fieldable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs by repairing components in place while the ship is in port or at sea.
Being selected to take part in the U.S. Navy’s REPTX exercise.
2022 Elevate Rapid City “Large Business of the Year” Award.
To learn more about their products and their MOU with Flame-Spray Industries Inc., visit: https://vrcmetalsystems.com/memorandum-of-understanding-with-flame-spray-industries/.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems, LLC was founded in January 2013 after obtaining an exclusive license for commercialization of the patent for hand-held high-pressure supersonic cold spray. Our high-pressure cold spray system deposits similar or dissimilar metals on most metallic surfaces including heat-sensitive applications, making previously impossible repairs now achievable. High-pressure cold spray enables game-changing solutions for repair, additive manufacturing, and protective/sacrificial coatings. VRC is heavily involved in developing cold spray and advanced manufacturing for the Department of Defense as well as commercial clients. VRC is a full-service cold spray company focused on equipment development and manufacturing, as well as performing research and development, fee-for-service cold spray processing, materials development, equipment integration, training, and on-site support. VRC Metal Systems, LLC is the only manufacturer of hand-held high-pressure portable cold spray systems in the world.
Learn more about VRC Metal Systems and its products here: www.VRCMetalSystems.com
Contact
VRC Metal SystemsContact
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release/
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release/
Multimedia
Categories