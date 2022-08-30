Jacksonville Company is Giving a New Roof to Local Non-Profit Organization
Jacksonville company is giving a new roof to local non-profit organization in its annual program. Reliant announces the sixth annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative.
Jacksonville, FL, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters (Reliant) launches its sixth annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative. In 2017, they started this program as a way to give back to the community by providing roofs to people in need.
For its 2022 program, Reliant is partnering with the roofing manufacturer, GAF, to give away 1 free roof to a local non-profit organization. “When we started Every Shingle Heart in 2017, the goal was to help as many people in our local area as possible. As a result of providing a new roof to a local non-profit, we are able to help even more people! It will have the best materials available on the market, installed by the area's top roofing contractor.” stated Director of Public Relations, Adrienne Menzies. “It is important to have a good roof to protect us. The effects of storms, loss of income, and facing real issues during the pandemic have been devastating for many in our community. A damaged roof may be out of reach for some people due to the cost of replacing it.”
The company will begin taking nominations on Thursday, September 1st, and will be accepting them until September 30. The recipient chosen will be announced in October. Nominations can be made by anyone who knows of a local non-profit that needs a new roof. Fill out the nomination form at www.reliantroofing.com/everyshingleheart to nominate a local organization.
About Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Reliant is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been locally-owned and operated since 2015. Reliant is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. Reliant provides services in several counties in and around Northeast Florida, including; Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, Volusia, St Johns, and Flagler.
For more information, please watch the announcement video: https://youtu.be/3A9IrButJpc.
Contact
Reliant Roofing, Solar & Hurricane ShuttersContact
Adrienne Menzies
904-657-0880
reliantroofing.com
8000 Belfort Parkway, Suite 200
Jacksonville, FL 32256
