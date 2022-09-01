Land Profit Generator is Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America by Inc. 5000
Arizona-based real estate coaching company, the Land Profit Generator, has made it into the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the USA, proving the American dream is still attainable in 2022.
Phoenix, AZ, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Land Profit Generator, the leading incubator of land investing businesses in the USA and abroad, has been recognized in Inc. 5000’s annual list of fastest-growing privately owned companies in the USA, affirming the company’s position as a leading provider of land investing coaching.
According to Inc 5000, the Land Profit Generator is ranked as the 102 fastest growing company in the southwest region and at 2787 nationwide. Over the past three years, the company has seen more than 199% growth, going from a humble team of five in 2019 to a staff contingent of more than 50 full-time employees and still growing.
Founded by trailblazing real estate investors Jack and Michelle Bosch, the Land Profit Generator specializes in teaching prospective investors how to build successful real estate investing businesses using the same business model that enabled the couple to create a eight-figure real estate empire in under 20 years.
“Having struggled to break into the house-flipping market early in our careers, we stumbled upon a little-known and highly undervalued real estate asset in raw land,” Jack explains. “When we started, there were no Land Flipping Methods in existence, and we had to learn everything through trial and error. However, we persevered, perfected our business model, and managed to make our first million dollars just 18 months after launching our land investing business,” Jack points out.
Having achieved their financial goals using their unique approach to real estate investing, Jack and Michelle decided that they wanted to share what they had learned with the world, and the Land Profit Generator was born.
“We could have continued to build our real estate portfolio in isolation and sat back enjoying the lifestyle that consistent passive income can buy,” Michelle explains. “However, being first-generation immigrants to the USA who had lived that illusive American Dream for ourselves, it just didn’t feel right. We both wanted to be a part of something bigger. We wanted to share our knowledge and experience with others so that the transformation we experienced in our lives could be shared,” Michelle explains.
Today, the Land Profit Generator guides thousands of people through their Land Profit Masterclasses, enabling people to retire from their corporate jobs, free themselves from debt, and realize their life goals through real estate investing with raw land.
“Today, we celebrate a huge leap for a little coaching company that started with us delivering our first event to an empty room. Nothing has fulfilled us more than seeing everyday people transform their lives, finances, and freedom through land flipping,” Michelle explains.
If you are looking for an opportunity to build both passive and active income without the hassle of traditional real estate, join Jack, Michelle, and the Land Profit Generator team in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 7 - 9.
During this three-day in-person event, you will have the opportunity to learn how to maximize your earning potential as a real estate investor, even in today’s volatile markets.
Visit www.landflippinglive.com to find out more and to book your seat.
According to Inc 5000, the Land Profit Generator is ranked as the 102 fastest growing company in the southwest region and at 2787 nationwide. Over the past three years, the company has seen more than 199% growth, going from a humble team of five in 2019 to a staff contingent of more than 50 full-time employees and still growing.
Founded by trailblazing real estate investors Jack and Michelle Bosch, the Land Profit Generator specializes in teaching prospective investors how to build successful real estate investing businesses using the same business model that enabled the couple to create a eight-figure real estate empire in under 20 years.
“Having struggled to break into the house-flipping market early in our careers, we stumbled upon a little-known and highly undervalued real estate asset in raw land,” Jack explains. “When we started, there were no Land Flipping Methods in existence, and we had to learn everything through trial and error. However, we persevered, perfected our business model, and managed to make our first million dollars just 18 months after launching our land investing business,” Jack points out.
Having achieved their financial goals using their unique approach to real estate investing, Jack and Michelle decided that they wanted to share what they had learned with the world, and the Land Profit Generator was born.
“We could have continued to build our real estate portfolio in isolation and sat back enjoying the lifestyle that consistent passive income can buy,” Michelle explains. “However, being first-generation immigrants to the USA who had lived that illusive American Dream for ourselves, it just didn’t feel right. We both wanted to be a part of something bigger. We wanted to share our knowledge and experience with others so that the transformation we experienced in our lives could be shared,” Michelle explains.
Today, the Land Profit Generator guides thousands of people through their Land Profit Masterclasses, enabling people to retire from their corporate jobs, free themselves from debt, and realize their life goals through real estate investing with raw land.
“Today, we celebrate a huge leap for a little coaching company that started with us delivering our first event to an empty room. Nothing has fulfilled us more than seeing everyday people transform their lives, finances, and freedom through land flipping,” Michelle explains.
If you are looking for an opportunity to build both passive and active income without the hassle of traditional real estate, join Jack, Michelle, and the Land Profit Generator team in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 7 - 9.
During this three-day in-person event, you will have the opportunity to learn how to maximize your earning potential as a real estate investor, even in today’s volatile markets.
Visit www.landflippinglive.com to find out more and to book your seat.
Contact
Land Profit GeneratorContact
Barbara Stinnett
602-609-4195
www.landprofitgenerator.com
Barbara Stinnett
602-609-4195
www.landprofitgenerator.com
Categories