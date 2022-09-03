2022 Crystal Vision Awards
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) is excited to announce the award recipients for the Crystal Vision Awards. Since 2007, LEBW has honored advocates of donation who have shown commitment and dedication to raising awareness and educating communities on the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation.
LEBW honored 16 recipients from various categories this year – surgeons, hospitals, medical examiners, funeral homes, and community partners. The 2022 Crystal Vision Award recipients continue to demonstrate a commitment and passion by sharing the mission of healing lives through the gift of transplantation and the support of their community. The following Crystal Vision Award recipients are:
Surgical Partner
-Rebecca M. Bartow, MD
Hospital Partner(s)
-Aurora Medical Center – Sheboygan County
-Gundersen Health System – La Crosse
-HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
-Marshfield Medical Center – Weston
-St. Croix Health
-UnityPoint Health – Meriter
-UW Health University Hospital
-Westfields Hospital & Clinic
Medical Examiner Partner
-Betty Nigh, Vernon County Coroner
Funeral Home Partner(s)
-Melby Funeral Home and Crematory
-Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes, Inc.
-Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
-Proko-Wall Funeral Home & Crematory
Volunteer of the Year
-McFarland Lions Club
Lions Legacy of Sight Award
-Trudy & Jerry Wille
LEBW is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a team of professionals and volunteers passionate about restoring sight, eliminating curable blindness, and advocating for organ, eye, and tissue donation. Our ultimate goal is to improve people’s quality of life through the gift of sight.
Categories