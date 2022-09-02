How One Organization is Virtually Connecting Single Parents with the Resources and Support They Need to Thrive
The Ultimate Single Parent Summit Kicks Off September 24.
Austin, TX, September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- While many demographics started to rebound from the pandemic by the fall of 2020, single parents have reportedly struggled ever since. Single Moms Society is committed to closing the gap between single parents and the resources they need to thrive.
Single Moms Society (singlemomssociety.com), the most extensive online community for single parents and social service providers, is proud to announce their 2nd Annual Singlemomathon Summit sponsored by Athleta and Kalahari Spa & Resort. This year’s featured keynote speaker is anchor, reporter and host of In Focus Texas for Spectrum News 1, Dr. Nicole Cross. She is honorably an Associate Press Award Winner, Emmy Nominated Anchor and recipient of several educational degrees, including PhD in Counselor Education, MS in Behavioral Science and a BA in Psychology. Additionally, Dr. Cross notably worked as a PhD-level psychotherapist for over 15 years.
Single Moms Society is honored to collaborate with a network of phenomenal supporters and valued community partners to deliver their 2nd Annual Single-mom-athon Virtual Summit which will afford single parents an opportunity to connect with unlimited resources, exciting giveaways, expert speakers, dynamic discussion panels and more.
Guest speakers and panelists include Mia Taylor, award-winning finance and travel journalist, digital content producer; Dr. Catherine Jackson, The Brain Psychologist(TM); Jay Skibbens, Coparenting Coach Extraordinaire; Kaywanda Lamb, Author, speaker, podcaster, and Winning Single Mom; Khalifa Araba, World Renowned Podcaster, Shannon Allen, Acclaimed Personal Stylist and many more.
Singlemomathon’s Expert Panel of Speakers will deliver an exciting virtual day of inspiration, networking and community support at its best. Topics will include, but are not limited to: Resilience & Self-Love After Divorce or Separation, Conscious Coparenting, The When’s, What’s & Why’s Behind Single Parent Dating/Relarionships: What You Need to Know, Single Parent Conflict Resolution on the Job, Tools for Career Productivity, Peer Accountability, Sustainability and Personal Finance, Mental Health, Fitness and Single Parenting and The Ins and Outs of Mom’trepreneurship in 2022.
The Singlemomathon event will air live on September 24, 9:30 AM CST - 6:30 PM CST, on Single Moms Society’s YouTube channel @The Single Parent Review as multiple media outlets. This year’s event is expected to reach over 3,000+ viewers and will offer the ultimate virtual and highly interactive experience for participants with free registration via Singlemomathon.com.
This year’s sponsors include Athleta (Austin) and Spa Kalahari & Salon. Featured Community Partners include: United Way, Austin Community College, Jeremiah Program, Fatherhood Works- Goodwill of Central Texas, Ladders for Leaders, The Price Dynamic and Single Moms Job Network.
About
SingleMomsSociety.com is a virtual resource, referral and community center for single parents and social service providers. They offer free events, referral services, career and wellness coaching, business consulting and more.
Contact
Kim Anthony
