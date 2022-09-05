Vgarden Expands Into Australia with Cale & Daughters to Bring Healthy and Delicious Plant-Based Foods to the Region
Gan Shmuel Health Industries & Agricultural Cooperative Society Unveil New Factory as Demand for Vegan Specialties & Conscious Food Production Alternatives Grows
Sparkill, NY, September 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vgarden, a Gan Shmuel Health Industries company and leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of plant-based, dairy-free cheeses, spreads, pastries, meat, and fish alternatives, today announced it has signed an agreement with Cale and Daughters, wholesale supplier of high-quality, locally made, affordable plant-based products to the retail and food service industry in Australia.
As both parties have been successfully distributing Vgarden's products to the Australian consumers over the last two years, the parties have agreed to join forces in order to forward production to the Australian continent.
The new production facility in Australia will replace a traditional dairy product processing plant as the foundation for Vgarden Australia Pty Ltd. Designs for the factory, based in Brisbane, Queensland, will be completed over a two-year period, with the facility expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. The site will employ over 50 staff.
This milestone builds on the success of Vgarden over the last five years in Israel, including the rise of several plant-based food brands powered by Vgarden’s innovative technologies, recipes, packaging expertise, and manufacturing methods.
Cale and Daughters already has a strong presence in Australia’s FMCG market, through three popular brands – Made With Plants, Get Plant’d, and PlantAsia – which cater to Australia’s rapidly growing number of vegan and vegan curious consumers.
With this new facility, the newly minted Vgarden Australian entity is positioned to manufacture a full range of healthy, delicious and planet conscious foods for the retail market. The facility will also make it easier to capture the food service market, including restaurants, caterers, hospitals, grocers and other organizations who are increasingly offering plant-based options as the general public continues to embrace veganism and flexitarianism.
According to a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global vegan food market is projected to grow from $26.16 billion in 2021 to $61.35 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.95% between 2021-2028.
The market for Australia’s plant-based products is predicted to reach $9 Billion by 2030 according to a recent study by CIRSO, and the country is the third fastest-growing in the world when it comes to consumer demand for meat and dairy alternatives, for reasons of health, philosophy and a desire to address the negative environmental impact traditional farming has on the planet.
“We are extremely proud of the partnership we have forged with Cale and Daughters over the last two years as we share the same idealist values and clear vision for the potential of delicious, nutritious foods to improve lives and contribute to the growth of healthier lifestyles,” said Ilan Adut, CEO of Vgarden Israel. “After investing time and resources into creating this collaboration, it is very exciting to come out of stealth mode today as we launch this new business in such a high-growth and meaningful market.”
“The team at Cale and Daughters is thrilled to join with Vgarden to continue building our shared success in Australia,” said Cale Drouin, founder and CEO of Cale and Daughters Pty Ltd. “Consumer demand continues to surge in this market as the adoption of veganism, the reduction of the consumption of meat, and interest in plant-based food alternatives grows.”
“Ultimately, manufacturing locally in Australia means we’ll be able to maintain price competitiveness and product accessibility, while being positioned to rapidly respond to the needs of our market Down Under. Partnering with Vgarden also means we can offer Australian customers quality plant-based products that have a smaller carbon footprint, which is very exciting,” added Mr Drouin.
Earlier this year, Vgarden Israel was deeply honored to host the Australian ambassador to Israel, Mr. Paul Griffiths, and Ms. Yooree Lee from the Australian embassy in Tel-Aviv to their manufacturing facility to discuss operations in Australia.
Israel has the highest number of vegans per capita, and like Australia, is a leader in protecting the environment with cleaner methods of farming, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of healthier food.
About Vgarden Israel
Vgarden is a leading developer and manufacturer of delicious plant-based, vegan foods. Established in 2015 as part of Gan-Shmuel Health Industries and the Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Vgarden’s team of experts has gained vast experience while contributing to the success and growth of the Mashu Mashu and many other retail brands. Innovations include a wide range of cheeses, appetizing spreads, pastries, nuggets and plant-based meat and fish alternatives. All retail cheeses manufactured by Vgarden are free of preservatives, free of lactose, gluten, trans fats, soy, and cholesterol. All non-GMO and Kosher Parve, Vgarden’s growing range of healthy food is enriched with important nutritional values. Vgarden’s original facility is based in Northern Israel.
Learn more at www.vgardenfoods.com
About Cale and Daughters
Cale & Daughters was co-founded in 2019 with a mission to create appealing plant-based foods fit for mainstream sale in Australia. Since then, the company has successfully developed strong working relationships with Australia’s major FMCG and food service operators. Through the advent of high-visibility retail brands sold in Woolworths and Coles – Made With Plants, PlantAsia, and Get Plant’d – Cale & Daughters has made a major contribution to the way plant-based food is perceived by everyday shoppers in Australia. Cale & Daughters also has a burgeoning food service business, making it easier to cater for changing dietary needs and lifestyle preferences.
Learn more at www.caleanddaughters.com.
Media Contact
Cynthia Artin
Artin Arts for Vgarden
cynthia@artinarts.com
