Best Websites of 2022 Named in 86 Industries by Web Marketing Association
The winners of the 26th annual WebAward Competition for website development have been announced by the Web Marketing Association.
Boston, MA, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 26th annual WebAward Competition for website development. Entries from around the world were adjudicated in 86 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copywriting, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation and use of technology.
A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the WebAward website at www.webaward.org.
"Website development is constantly evolving to take advantage of new technology and better meet the needs of the online audiences," said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. "This year, the WebAwards competition received remarkable entries from around the world that show impressive creativity and functionality. We congratulate all of our winners for developing websites that deliver for their audiences."
Best of Show
The 2022 Best of Show WebAward is presented to the Australia-based Hughes PR for their outstanding work on Madderns Website. The site was also recognized as Best Professional Services Website. Madderns is a leading, privately-owned Patent and Trademark Attorney firm that protects the intellectual property assets of innovative businesses, organizations and individuals. The ultimate purpose of the website was to act as a concise point of information and to provide an impression of the firm and reflect its dynamic, modern and sophisticated brand.
Top Agency
Australia-based welcome. was named Top Agency at the 2022 WebAward Competition, taking home 10 WebAwards and earning 38 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. Chris Harris Design was recognized in the 2022 WebAwards for Best Architecture Website and Best Real Estate Website, Best Retail Website, Best Energy Website as well as four Outstanding Website WebAwards and two Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Welcome. crafts brands, digital experiences, products and marketing strategies that grow brands and businesses.
Eight agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning six or more WebAwards in 2022. They include:
Agency (Number of Awards)
- Vital Design: 12
- WSI: 10
- Thomson Reuters – FindLaw: 8
- Miles Partnership: 8
- Radancy: 7
- Forum One: 7
- UP Hotel Agency: 7
- Risdall Marketing Group: 6
Competition format
The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.
The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head-to-head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.
The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following, leading organizations: PR.com, WMR.FM eTail Conferences, and iContact.
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association is working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of Website development and marketing on the Internet. Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward, Internet Advertising Competition and MobileWebAward award programs have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. Now in its 22nd year, the WebAward Competition is the premier award event for Web developers and marketers worldwide.
A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the WebAward website at www.webaward.org.
"Website development is constantly evolving to take advantage of new technology and better meet the needs of the online audiences," said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. "This year, the WebAwards competition received remarkable entries from around the world that show impressive creativity and functionality. We congratulate all of our winners for developing websites that deliver for their audiences."
Best of Show
The 2022 Best of Show WebAward is presented to the Australia-based Hughes PR for their outstanding work on Madderns Website. The site was also recognized as Best Professional Services Website. Madderns is a leading, privately-owned Patent and Trademark Attorney firm that protects the intellectual property assets of innovative businesses, organizations and individuals. The ultimate purpose of the website was to act as a concise point of information and to provide an impression of the firm and reflect its dynamic, modern and sophisticated brand.
Top Agency
Australia-based welcome. was named Top Agency at the 2022 WebAward Competition, taking home 10 WebAwards and earning 38 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. Chris Harris Design was recognized in the 2022 WebAwards for Best Architecture Website and Best Real Estate Website, Best Retail Website, Best Energy Website as well as four Outstanding Website WebAwards and two Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Welcome. crafts brands, digital experiences, products and marketing strategies that grow brands and businesses.
Eight agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning six or more WebAwards in 2022. They include:
Agency (Number of Awards)
- Vital Design: 12
- WSI: 10
- Thomson Reuters – FindLaw: 8
- Miles Partnership: 8
- Radancy: 7
- Forum One: 7
- UP Hotel Agency: 7
- Risdall Marketing Group: 6
Competition format
The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.
The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head-to-head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.
The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following, leading organizations: PR.com, WMR.FM eTail Conferences, and iContact.
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association is working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of Website development and marketing on the Internet. Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward, Internet Advertising Competition and MobileWebAward award programs have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. Now in its 22nd year, the WebAward Competition is the premier award event for Web developers and marketers worldwide.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories