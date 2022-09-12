UPcarparts.com to Showcase "Twisted" 1976 GMC Jimmy at the 2022 SEMA Show
Las Vegas, NV, September 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries’ subdivision, UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to showcase Terry and Sara Rose’s custom 1976 GMC Jimmy, aka “Twisted,” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, on November 1-4, 2022. Mr. Rose, of Mt. Juliet, TN., states, the Jimmy was so nicknamed as “the build was intended to be a twist of old-school looks with a new-school chassis, powertrain, and luxurious interior.”
The United Pacific team met Mr. Rose at the 2021 SEMA Show and reached out afterward with the request to partner together to showcase his vehicle at this year’s convention. UPcarparts supplied their award-winning LED lighting to the pristine GMC Jimmy, including headlights, tail lights, parking lights, and side markers.
Mr. Rose previously debuted a 1968 Chevy C10 aka “Domino” at SEMA’s 2015 convention, winning Sony Grand Turismo’s award for “Best Truck.” “Domino” was built by Tim and Carrie Strange of Strangemotion Rod & Custom. It also received multiple “Builder’s Choice” accolades at a Goodguys’ Rods and Custom Association events and was featured in Nashville’s 2018 Hot Wheels Legends Tour.
“Twisted” was built by Chris England of Chris England Concepts and will be exhibited at UPcarparts’ booth #23277 on Hot Rod Alley in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The “Twisted” build team consists of:
- UPcarparts (a division of United Pacific Industries) - All exterior lighting, headlights, tail lights, side markers.
- Roadstershop - Full Slammed SPEC Chassis powder coated matte dark blue, Baer 14/13” PRO+ brakes, 19-gal Stainless Fuel Tank, Strange Ford 9” rear.
- Air Lift - Full 3H air ride management with two chrome Viair compressors, and seamless aluminum tank. All hard lines throughout from Arizona High Test.
- Pace Performance - 495hp LS3 / 4l70e Connect and Cruise Package from GM Performance.
- Holley Performance - Billet front runner and valve covers, Frostbite aluminum radiator and dual fans, LS oil pan, Powermaster starter, and 12.3” Pro Dash instrument panel.
- MAR-K - Premium side and rear body trim.
- Precision Replacement Parts - All weather seals and rebuilt wing windows.
- Hybrid Audio - Full speaker and amplifier setup. 3-way separates up front with four 8’ subs in rear.
- 4XS Power - Two group 34 Deep Cycle batteries.
- Vintage Air – Air conditioning system.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of classic vehicle and heavy-duty truck products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
