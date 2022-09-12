Real Estate at The Firm Announces They Are Now Franchising Nationally
Scottsdale, AZ, September 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Real Estate at The Firm announces they are now offering a new franchise opportunity nationally.
Co-owner and CEO Hannah Hammond says, “We are a brand-new real estate franchise unlike any other that is shaking up the industry with our innovative and modern model, backed by a luxury brand. We have so much more to offer than your average real estate agency or brokerage firm, and offer our franchisees abundant flexibility to thrive. Please reach out and see for yourself how The Firm is changing the real estate industry!”
Modern Branding
Hammond continues, “Here at Real Estate at The Firm, we've developed our own luxury brand that you automatically become a part of. This is great for when you are just getting started in real estate, as our customers instantly recognize the brand and the value it can bring them. As the hottest new, modern real estate franchise in the U.S., we are constantly updating our look and feel to stay ahead of the industry and to reinvigorate it too!”
Innovative Model
The Firm strives to offer an innovate and modern real estate business model. From their franchises to their compensation plans, their business model has been constructed to be flexible and fit into one’s lifestyle. They offer six different compensation plans for their agents to suit all levels and both individuals as well as teams. Those interested in learning more about The Firm may call them at 877-371-1002 for a consultation.
Scalable
Each franchisee will develop their own personal brand under the Real Estate at The Firm umbrella brand. This offers real estate agents the ability to proceed with their unique personalization to meet their customers' needs. The business model is 100% scalable according to each franchisee’s individual needs. During the onboarding process, franchisees receive everything they need to get their real estate franchise up and running quickly, toward the goal of turning a quick profit. Hammond states, “Our startup cost is very low, so you can begin your career without breaking the bank and be profitable quickly.”
Multiple Income Streams
The Firm has made a concerted effort to ensure real estate agents and franchisees have multiple potential streams of income, which helps hedge against real estate market fluctuations. They offer 100% commission comp plans and residual income for those who recruit other agents.
Low Initial Investment
Co-owner and President Michael Velasco says, “The initial investment to start a franchise with The Firm is minimal. We want anyone with the desire to become a partner with our real estate franchise who wants to. Our mission is to help you grow your real estate business, not hinder it. We are looking for the best real estate agents, even those who are brand new to the industry, who are looking to change the industry, one sale at a time. Our real estate franchise has no limit to your earning potential, which is truly exciting, freeing, and invigorating to many. Let us help you meet your real estate business goals.”
No Brick-and-Mortar Requirement
Real estate agents know well that location is everything. That being said, having to maintain a separate office space can be time-consuming and a financial bear. With The Firm’s real estate franchise, franchisees do not have to have their own designated brick-and-morter office. They can use a modern co-working office space as needed and as their professional office address. This can save a lot of money on overhead costs for a building and other associated expenses, so franchisees can focus more acutely on growing their businesses and high profitability.
Become a Partner at The Firm
Velasco continues, “There are so many benefits to becoming a partner at The Firm that it just makes sense to join with us. We are the newest modern real estate franchise in the U.S., and we are growing fast! If you are looking for a place where collaboration and support rules, where community grows and everyone is positive, and where everyone is striving for continual improvement, becoming a partner with Real Estate at The Firm may be for you. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, our real estate franchise began with the vision to help other real estate agents live their best lives and aid in serving the lives of others. We believe we've succeeded in that mission with our innovative franchise model and desire to stay ahead of market trends. You'll receive support before, during, and after your launch; the training you need to succeed; and the backend access to our real estate systems in order to manage your agents and transactions as well as run your business effectively. In short, The Firm will be your family and support system on your new journey to success.”
Those interested in partnering with them may contact The Firm to join their real estate franchise business.
Co-owner and CEO Hannah Hammond says, “We are a brand-new real estate franchise unlike any other that is shaking up the industry with our innovative and modern model, backed by a luxury brand. We have so much more to offer than your average real estate agency or brokerage firm, and offer our franchisees abundant flexibility to thrive. Please reach out and see for yourself how The Firm is changing the real estate industry!”
Modern Branding
Hammond continues, “Here at Real Estate at The Firm, we've developed our own luxury brand that you automatically become a part of. This is great for when you are just getting started in real estate, as our customers instantly recognize the brand and the value it can bring them. As the hottest new, modern real estate franchise in the U.S., we are constantly updating our look and feel to stay ahead of the industry and to reinvigorate it too!”
Innovative Model
The Firm strives to offer an innovate and modern real estate business model. From their franchises to their compensation plans, their business model has been constructed to be flexible and fit into one’s lifestyle. They offer six different compensation plans for their agents to suit all levels and both individuals as well as teams. Those interested in learning more about The Firm may call them at 877-371-1002 for a consultation.
Scalable
Each franchisee will develop their own personal brand under the Real Estate at The Firm umbrella brand. This offers real estate agents the ability to proceed with their unique personalization to meet their customers' needs. The business model is 100% scalable according to each franchisee’s individual needs. During the onboarding process, franchisees receive everything they need to get their real estate franchise up and running quickly, toward the goal of turning a quick profit. Hammond states, “Our startup cost is very low, so you can begin your career without breaking the bank and be profitable quickly.”
Multiple Income Streams
The Firm has made a concerted effort to ensure real estate agents and franchisees have multiple potential streams of income, which helps hedge against real estate market fluctuations. They offer 100% commission comp plans and residual income for those who recruit other agents.
Low Initial Investment
Co-owner and President Michael Velasco says, “The initial investment to start a franchise with The Firm is minimal. We want anyone with the desire to become a partner with our real estate franchise who wants to. Our mission is to help you grow your real estate business, not hinder it. We are looking for the best real estate agents, even those who are brand new to the industry, who are looking to change the industry, one sale at a time. Our real estate franchise has no limit to your earning potential, which is truly exciting, freeing, and invigorating to many. Let us help you meet your real estate business goals.”
No Brick-and-Mortar Requirement
Real estate agents know well that location is everything. That being said, having to maintain a separate office space can be time-consuming and a financial bear. With The Firm’s real estate franchise, franchisees do not have to have their own designated brick-and-morter office. They can use a modern co-working office space as needed and as their professional office address. This can save a lot of money on overhead costs for a building and other associated expenses, so franchisees can focus more acutely on growing their businesses and high profitability.
Become a Partner at The Firm
Velasco continues, “There are so many benefits to becoming a partner at The Firm that it just makes sense to join with us. We are the newest modern real estate franchise in the U.S., and we are growing fast! If you are looking for a place where collaboration and support rules, where community grows and everyone is positive, and where everyone is striving for continual improvement, becoming a partner with Real Estate at The Firm may be for you. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, our real estate franchise began with the vision to help other real estate agents live their best lives and aid in serving the lives of others. We believe we've succeeded in that mission with our innovative franchise model and desire to stay ahead of market trends. You'll receive support before, during, and after your launch; the training you need to succeed; and the backend access to our real estate systems in order to manage your agents and transactions as well as run your business effectively. In short, The Firm will be your family and support system on your new journey to success.”
Those interested in partnering with them may contact The Firm to join their real estate franchise business.
Contact
Real Estate at The FirmContact
Hannah Hammond
877-371-1002
www.realestateatthefirm.com
Hannah Hammond
877-371-1002
www.realestateatthefirm.com
Multimedia
Founders & Owners Hannah Hammond & Michael Velasco
Co-founders and owners Hannah Hammond and Michael Velasco are passionate about The Firm and serving all partners involved. Hannah and Michael treat The Firm owners and agents like family, and couldn't be more excited to be on this journey.
Categories