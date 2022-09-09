ZeroWater Launches Newly Designed 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology
ZeroWater is excited to announce the launch of the new innovative 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology. These newly designed models give you an instant readout of the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water with an integrated TDS meter, so you can be sure you are always getting the purest-tasting water possible.
Trevose, PA, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- There is nothing worse than water that tastes like chemicals. The ZeroWater 5-Stage Water Filtration System does not just change how your water tastes; it ensures you are getting better tasting water with a filter that removes virtually all total dissolved solids and is NSF Certified to reduce lead, chromium and PFOA/PFOS.
ZeroWater is excited to announce the launch of the new innovative 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology. These newly designed models give you an instant readout of the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water with an integrated TDS meter, so you can be sure you are always getting the purest-tasting water possible.
“As a trusted brand and industry leader in home water filtration solutions, ZeroWater is thrilled to announce the launch of our Ready-Read product line,” said Doug Kellem, President, ZeroWater. “Sleek design meets high-tech to bring the best experience to our customers so they can feel good about the water they drink."
The 12 Cup Ready-Read 5-stage Water Filtration Pitcher is fitting for a busy household who wants filtered water on demand. The 22 Cup Ready-Read 5-stage Water Filtration Dispenser is great for in-home or small office usage and holds more than enough water for your family and friends.
What's New:
- Ready-Read Technology for an instant readout of the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water: Newly designed integrated TDS Meter to instantly check the levels of dissolved solids before dispensing or pouring water - always know when it is time to change your filter.
- Slim designed space-saving solution.
- Lift tab and indented design allows for easy lifting, filling, and lid removal.
- 12 cup also features a locking lid to water sealing while pouring).
- 12 cup has an easy pour spout that makes it simple to fill a narrow mouth water bottle).
- Enhanced spigot with continuous flow capabilities. Fills 8 oz in 3 seconds.
Same premium Filtration:
- NSF Certified to reduce lead, chromium, and PFOA/PFOS.
- 5-stage filtration system removes virtually all dissolved solids.
How It Works:
The Ready-Read 5-stage Water Filtration Pitcher features a 5-stage filtration system that removes virtually all dissolved solids from your water. The first stage is a sediment filter that traps larger particles like dirt and sand. The second stage is an activated carbon block filter that reduces chlorine taste and odor. The third stage is a dual-ion exchange filter that removes dissolved minerals like calcium and magnesium. The fourth stage is a reverse osmosis (RO) membrane filter that removes up to 99% of all dissolved solids, including lead, chromium, and PFOA/PFOS. The final stage is a post-filter that traps any remaining particles.
ZeroWater is excited to announce the launch of the new innovative 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology. These newly designed models give you an instant readout of the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water with an integrated TDS meter, so you can be sure you are always getting the purest-tasting water possible.
“As a trusted brand and industry leader in home water filtration solutions, ZeroWater is thrilled to announce the launch of our Ready-Read product line,” said Doug Kellem, President, ZeroWater. “Sleek design meets high-tech to bring the best experience to our customers so they can feel good about the water they drink."
The 12 Cup Ready-Read 5-stage Water Filtration Pitcher is fitting for a busy household who wants filtered water on demand. The 22 Cup Ready-Read 5-stage Water Filtration Dispenser is great for in-home or small office usage and holds more than enough water for your family and friends.
What's New:
- Ready-Read Technology for an instant readout of the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water: Newly designed integrated TDS Meter to instantly check the levels of dissolved solids before dispensing or pouring water - always know when it is time to change your filter.
- Slim designed space-saving solution.
- Lift tab and indented design allows for easy lifting, filling, and lid removal.
- 12 cup also features a locking lid to water sealing while pouring).
- 12 cup has an easy pour spout that makes it simple to fill a narrow mouth water bottle).
- Enhanced spigot with continuous flow capabilities. Fills 8 oz in 3 seconds.
Same premium Filtration:
- NSF Certified to reduce lead, chromium, and PFOA/PFOS.
- 5-stage filtration system removes virtually all dissolved solids.
How It Works:
The Ready-Read 5-stage Water Filtration Pitcher features a 5-stage filtration system that removes virtually all dissolved solids from your water. The first stage is a sediment filter that traps larger particles like dirt and sand. The second stage is an activated carbon block filter that reduces chlorine taste and odor. The third stage is a dual-ion exchange filter that removes dissolved minerals like calcium and magnesium. The fourth stage is a reverse osmosis (RO) membrane filter that removes up to 99% of all dissolved solids, including lead, chromium, and PFOA/PFOS. The final stage is a post-filter that traps any remaining particles.
Contact
ZeroWaterContact
Katrin Ferge
(800) 503-2939
www.zerowater.com
Katrin Ferge
(800) 503-2939
www.zerowater.com
Multimedia
Categories