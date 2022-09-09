ZeroWater Launches Newly Designed 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology

ZeroWater is excited to announce the launch of the new innovative 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology. These newly designed models give you an instant readout of the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water with an integrated TDS meter, so you can be sure you are always getting the purest-tasting water possible.