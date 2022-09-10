Visionary Acquisitions Launches in Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV, September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visionary Acquisitions is a direct marketing firm experiencing rapid growth with a freshly launched office in Beckley, WV.
The CEO of Visionary Acquisitions, Glen Plaugher, has worked diligently to open up the office on the track for success for their clients, their business and the community.
“I’m very excited for the expansion of our clients into a new market. We are looking to expand and grow our clients, not only within the West Virginia region, but the nation as an entirety. The mission is not only to expand our clients, but coach leadership and profitability in business.” - Glen Plaugher
Glen’s promoting owner, Ebony Hogan, is excited for her first outside promotion and the growth she has created for the clients. She expressed certainty in Glen’s capabilities as a leader, mentor and business owner.
“Glen has proven to be a people-oriented and driven entrepreneur who values his clients, their customers and most importantly, his team. I’m excited to see his success and the growth of his business in the Beckley, WV area.” - Ebony Hogan
Visionary Acquisitions works with the top telecommunications company in the U.S. and will be representing them in their wholesale retail partners. Check them out at https://visionaryacquisitionsinc.com/.
The CEO of Visionary Acquisitions, Glen Plaugher, has worked diligently to open up the office on the track for success for their clients, their business and the community.
“I’m very excited for the expansion of our clients into a new market. We are looking to expand and grow our clients, not only within the West Virginia region, but the nation as an entirety. The mission is not only to expand our clients, but coach leadership and profitability in business.” - Glen Plaugher
Glen’s promoting owner, Ebony Hogan, is excited for her first outside promotion and the growth she has created for the clients. She expressed certainty in Glen’s capabilities as a leader, mentor and business owner.
“Glen has proven to be a people-oriented and driven entrepreneur who values his clients, their customers and most importantly, his team. I’m excited to see his success and the growth of his business in the Beckley, WV area.” - Ebony Hogan
Visionary Acquisitions works with the top telecommunications company in the U.S. and will be representing them in their wholesale retail partners. Check them out at https://visionaryacquisitionsinc.com/.
Contact
Visionary Acquisitions, Inc.Contact
Kayleigh Currie
681-201-0120
visionaryacquisitionsinc.com
Kayleigh Currie
681-201-0120
visionaryacquisitionsinc.com
Categories