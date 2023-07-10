In a New Study, Principled Technologies Showed That Dell Optimizer 3.1 Can Improve App Performance, Data Transfer, and Battery Charging Performance

During tests with a Dell Latitude 9430 laptop and a Dell OptiPlex 7400 all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC, Principled Technologies (PT) found that enabling Dell Optimizer yielded higher benchmark scores, improved laptop battery charging performance, and delivered new features—all of which could enhance end-user experience