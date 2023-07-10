In a New Study, Principled Technologies Showed That Dell Optimizer 3.1 Can Improve App Performance, Data Transfer, and Battery Charging Performance
During tests with a Dell Latitude 9430 laptop and a Dell OptiPlex 7400 all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC, Principled Technologies (PT) found that enabling Dell Optimizer yielded higher benchmark scores, improved laptop battery charging performance, and delivered new features—all of which could enhance end-user experience
Durham, NC, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Despite some negative perceptions, artificial intelligence (AI) helps people every day. Services such as traffic maps, weather forecasts, media recommendations, voice recognition, and more all rely on AI and machine learning (ML). Dell Optimizer is AI-based software that can provide helpful, everyday assistance for business laptop users. Once a user grants it permission, Dell Optimizer can learn device behavior patterns and configure system settings, improving end-user experiences with performance gains. PT ran industry-standard benchmarks on two Dell business PCs, performing tests both with and without Dell Optimizer enabled. They found that Dell Optimizer features on the Latitude 9340 laptop improved battery recharging performance by 32 percent, reduced noise during a video-conferencing call, and recognized the difference between an authorized user and an onlooker.
According to the report, “Whether your company is purchasing new PCs to improve productivity, to better meet end-user needs, or to gain a competitive edge, in our hands-on tests, speedy performance and adjustments from the AI-based Dell Optimizer had a positive impact.” For both business PCs, they state, “The Dell Optimizer application optimization feature improved productivity app performance by up to 28% and content creation app performance by up to 31%,” and, “The Dell Optimizer Simultaneous Data Transfer function boosted network optimization by up to 2X.”
To learn more, read the report: https://facts.pt/9033Csu.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
