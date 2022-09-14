Sale of Killian Hill Storage, Lilburn, Georgia, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Killian Hill Storage, located in Lilburn, Georgia. Midcoast Properties represented the Seller, with Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM as the lead broker. The facility was sold to a regional investment company.
Killian Hill Storage, 4139 Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW is situated on 2.06 +/- acres, currently featuring 27,970 +/- rentable square feet. The fenced facility is comprised of 10 self-storage buildings with 200 standard non-climate units plus parking and boasts over 90% occupancy. Amenities include, perimeter fencing, gated keypad entry, ample lighting, security cameras, and an on-site office with retail supplies.
With excellent visibility from Five Forks Trickum Rd., the facility is located just off the intersection of Killian Hill Rd. SW and Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW and is surrounded by parks, housing developments and businesses. Lilburn, GA is located in a fast-developing area just 22 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA, 50 miles west of Athens, GA, and 140 miles northwest of Augusta, GA.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com, or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
Killian Hill Storage, 4139 Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW is situated on 2.06 +/- acres, currently featuring 27,970 +/- rentable square feet. The fenced facility is comprised of 10 self-storage buildings with 200 standard non-climate units plus parking and boasts over 90% occupancy. Amenities include, perimeter fencing, gated keypad entry, ample lighting, security cameras, and an on-site office with retail supplies.
With excellent visibility from Five Forks Trickum Rd., the facility is located just off the intersection of Killian Hill Rd. SW and Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW and is surrounded by parks, housing developments and businesses. Lilburn, GA is located in a fast-developing area just 22 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA, 50 miles west of Athens, GA, and 140 miles northwest of Augusta, GA.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com, or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories