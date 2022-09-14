Service-Try, LLC Announces the Selection of Joseph Ursini as the CEO and Acting President
Service-Try, LLC announces the selection of Joseph Ursini as the new CEO and acting President.
Dallas, TX, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Service-Try, LLC is happy to announce the selection of Joseph Ursini as the new CEO and acting President. The team is excited for the planned growth strategy. Joseph is the perfect visionary and his accomplishments are a perfect fit for the implementation and programming. Please congratulate Joseph and stay tuned for major announcements forthcoming.
About Service-Try, LLC - service-try noun; /sər-vəs-trē/ the science of service.
Service-Try provides solutions for the Construction Industry as a service provider as well as a holding company:
- Logistics
- Supply chain
- Subcontracting
- CM
- Rep
- Ops
Service-Try offers an end-to-end client experience that includes seamless communication, budgeting, staffing, on-site organization and successful projects every time.
With an approach that has been a vision for years, they work with developers, contractors, architects and designers to provide a streamlined construction solution. Whether it is CM, owners representation, supply chain, site subcontracting or logistics, they are the solution driven. Backed by state of the art programming and implementation with an experienced team.
Website: www.service-try.com
