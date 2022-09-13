Artist Tim Yanke Brings His Love of the American West to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn

Abstract artist Tim Yanke will showcase his passion for the American Southwest with a new exhibition at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The exhibit, titled Call of the American West, will run Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, 2022 and will feature more than 60 of the noted artist’s paintings and mixed media works. This remarkable exhibit is on loan from the Park West Museum in Southfield, Mich.