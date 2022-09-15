Re-Bath West Chester Offers Free “Groutless” Bathroom Designs; Unveils Design Center
Re-Bath Lancaster is opening a second location in West Chester after 19 years in business specializing in "groutless" designs and an effortless remodeling process.
West Chester, PA, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Re-Bath West Chester will be opening the doors to its Design Center for the first time on Sept. 24, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience their expert design experience firsthand. The event will start at 9 am and continue until 2 pm at 11 Hagerty Blvd., Suite 12, West Chester, PA 19382.
The grand opening includes $500 in prizes awarded to those who visit, along with wine tasting and the chance to speak to a design expert who can answer all your bathroom remodeling questions. In addition, those who attend will receive up to $1,000 off their future project just for attending.
“We’re incredibly excited to show West Chester neighbors our effortless remodeling experience, starting with a visit to our design center to see our bathroom displays in person,” said Katie Dennis, Marketing Manager. “There’s no better way to see the quality of our unique ‘groutless’ bathroom products and designs – seeing is believing. It’s so easy to clean and maintain and our designers help you accomplish a custom look that won’t go out of style.”
Re-Bath West Chester is an expansion of Re-Bath Lancaster, which will be celebrating 20 years in business next year. Re-Bath West Chester specializes in providing an easy, proven process that includes great service, quick installation and long-term warranties on their projects. They’ve also earned a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) designation from the National Kitchen and Bath Association, which addresses the needs of older customers who are planning on staying in their homes as long as possible, while their needs and abilities change around safety and security in their homes.
“We’ve already met so many friends and customers in Chester, Delaware and Berks Counties through our Free, In-Home Design Consultations,” said Dennis. “But opening our Design Center will provide a huge resource for customers researching bathroom remodeling projects they’re planning to accomplish.”
About Re-Bath West Chester
Re-Bath is a complete bathroom remodeling company - handling every detail of your bathroom remodel from consultation and design to selection of quality products, removal, and installation. Their licensed, insured Re-Bath teams typically complete projects in just a few days, not weeks. Offering design guidance, quality products, and professional installation, Re-Bath West Chester promises a no-surprises pricing guarantee - meaning that the quote you receive at your first appointment is exactly what you’ll pay once the project is completed – accurate pricing is just part of providing excellent service.
Register to attend the Grand Opening event and earn an extra $200 off your remodeling project, in addition to Grand Opening promotions happening that day: www.eventbrite.com/e/re-bath-west-chester-showroom-grand-opening-tickets-406830249227.
Contact
Katie Dennis
717-299-4822
www.rebath.com/location/westchesterpa
