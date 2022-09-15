Multi-Award-Winning YA Fantasy Novel to be Published in Russian
Eksmo to Publish a Russian Version of "The Munchkins."
Cleveland, OH, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The multi-award-winning middle-grade/YA, dark fantasy novel, "The Munchkins," by Cleveland-based debut author Candice Zee, will soon be published in Russian as well as English. Eksmo Publishing House, one of the largest publishers in Russia, will be publishing a Russian version of the book in paperback, hardcover, e-book, and audio book formats. The Munchkins was originally published in English on October 12, 2021.
This suspenseful story about thirteen adopted siblings with mysterious powers and their malevolent neighbor is Zee’s debut novel, and so far it has won four different book awards. The book was the Gold Award winner in the Teen Category of the 2021-22 Reader Views Literary Awards. It also won a 2021 Story Monsters Approved Award in Tween Novels, was a Finalist in Juvenile Fiction in the 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards, and just recently won Honorable Mention in the Preteen Category of the 2022 Readers' Favorite Book Awards.
In the book, Capricorn Munch and her twelve siblings all stop aging at 10 years old and develop powers that give them incredible abilities. They strive to live a normal life with their loving adoptive father, hiding their powers, until a sociopathic neighbor moves in next door. As the dangerous neighbor encourages them to be reckless with their powers, the siblings realize he’s up to something more sinister and they need to find out what—before it’s too late. The book is the first in a series and is available nationally and internationally through brick-and-mortar stores, online retailers, and libraries. The second book is planned to be released next year.
Candice Zee is a multi-award-winning middle-grade and young adult (YA) fantasy writer who first dreamed the idea of The Munchkins as a child while playing make-believe with her brother in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The two siblings would make up Munchkins stories, act them out and imagine them into being. She is an early childhood teacher and lives with her wife and dog in Cleveland, Ohio. The Munchkins is her debut book.
