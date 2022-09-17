NIX United Attends Dreamforce 2022 in San Francisco

NIX United, a global software development company, will participate in Dreamforce 2022 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco. As a regular attendee of the world-class conferences and Salesforce ISV Partner, NIX United will attend the in-person event that brings together trailblazers from the global Salesforce community of customers, partners, and employees to explore the future of technology.