NIX United Attends Dreamforce 2022 in San Francisco
NIX United, a global software development company, will participate in Dreamforce 2022 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco. As a regular attendee of the world-class conferences and Salesforce ISV Partner, NIX United will attend the in-person event that brings together trailblazers from the global Salesforce community of customers, partners, and employees to explore the future of technology.
San Francisco, CA, September 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This year's 20th anniversary event promises to be an exciting one. Explore innovative opportunities of working together or find new partners in business. Stay connected with thought leaders for the next 365 days and beyond.
NIX United will demonstrate its technological skills and industry-leading knowledge in ecommerce, edtech, fintech, telecom, healthcare, and other domains. The company will prove how it leverages its Salesforce knowledge to assist customers in improving efficiency and overcoming business challenges.
Encourage your curiosity for accelerating your business development by speaking with NIX United experts Anna Vorobiova, Jerry Hansen, and Roman Bilokon. Schedule your meeting right away.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
Contact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+380505996214
https://nix-united.com/
