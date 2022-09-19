Ball Fabrics and R.A.D. Global Establish Strategic Alliance
DeLand, FL, September 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ball Fabrics is pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement that makes them the exclusive North American distributor for R.A.D. Global. To celebrate this groundbreaking collaboration, both firms will present jointly at the upcoming IFAI show in Charlotte, NC (booth# 2512).
As an industry-leading manufacturer of fence screen, windscreen and athletic netting for nearly 40 years, Ball Fabrics brings a vast depth of experience with both emerging market creation and product development.
R.A.D. Global has established a reputation as a top-tier knitting mill with cutting-edge technological capabilities and complete reliability. Their unique skill set and process innovations have proven successful with numerous rollouts of proprietary fabrics throughout the world.
This collective team will be showcasing the patent-pending ExtremeScreen®80 which has already quickly become the industry standard in Tennis courts and other athletic facilities. Additionally, they will exhibit various offers such as construction debris netting, insect netting, hail protection netting, shade netting for agriculture as well as an assortment of home décor items.
Interested parties are cordially invited to contact Ball Fabrics for show appointments or any other inquiries about R.A.D. Global products.
Ball Fabrics Inc.
info@ballfabrics.com
www.ballfabrics.com
386-740-7212
As an industry-leading manufacturer of fence screen, windscreen and athletic netting for nearly 40 years, Ball Fabrics brings a vast depth of experience with both emerging market creation and product development.
R.A.D. Global has established a reputation as a top-tier knitting mill with cutting-edge technological capabilities and complete reliability. Their unique skill set and process innovations have proven successful with numerous rollouts of proprietary fabrics throughout the world.
This collective team will be showcasing the patent-pending ExtremeScreen®80 which has already quickly become the industry standard in Tennis courts and other athletic facilities. Additionally, they will exhibit various offers such as construction debris netting, insect netting, hail protection netting, shade netting for agriculture as well as an assortment of home décor items.
Interested parties are cordially invited to contact Ball Fabrics for show appointments or any other inquiries about R.A.D. Global products.
Ball Fabrics Inc.
info@ballfabrics.com
www.ballfabrics.com
386-740-7212
Contact
Ball Fabrics, Inc.Contact
Sergio Martinez
386-740-7212
www.ballfabrics.com
Sergio Martinez
386-740-7212
www.ballfabrics.com
Categories