Artist RRealCamChambers' Finished Debut Album, "Genesis To Revelations," Drops 10/1/22

Cameron Chambers, better known as RealCamChambers, is gaining major traction in the music industry. He has released over 100 singles through his independent label RealCamChambers LLC. At the age of 16, he moved to Portland, Oregon to pursue his career in music. In 2020, he released "Flexing," a single that now has over 100,000 streams. He has opened up for artists such as, French Montana, B.o.B, Macklemore and T.I.