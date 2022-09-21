Brendan Seibert Joins the Team as a Counselor at Bellevue Family Counseling in Bellevue, Washington
Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce the addition of Brendan Seibert to its team of specialized counselors. Brendan will be responsible for working with older teens and adults seeking substance use assessments, treatment for addiction to substances, gambling and gaming as well as mental health treatment for anxiety and depression.
Bellevue, WA, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Seibert joins the Bellevue Family Counseling team from the Pioneer Fellowship House in Seattle Washington, part of Pioneer Human services. While there he provided counseling for the their client population as well as support groups where the focus was frequently on chemical dependency and mental health issues. Mr. Seibert earned his master’s degree from City University Seattle. He is currently finishing his Chemical Dependency Professional certification as well as completing his Licensed Mental Health Counselor associate requirements.
"I am quite excited to join the team at Bellevue Family Counseling. My career focus has been to support individuals working on some of the most difficult challenges: addictions,” Mr. Seibert says. “I look forward to utilizing my training and experience to support clients towards important change.”
Marlon Familton, adult therapist and co-director at Bellevue Family Counseling states, “We are grateful that Mr. Seibert is on our team. His knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to us in support of clients wrestling with substance issues. They've created a new page on substance use and addiction to help learn more. In addition to chemical dependency assessments, Mr. Seibert will provide support for clients seeking treatment anxiety, depression and career counseling.
According to a CATG review of the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 23.5 million Americans are addicted to alcohol and drugs. That is about one in every ten Americans over the age of twelve.
“The impact of substance and alcohol use and addiction continues to grow. Being able to help people break the chains of addiction and find happiness, better their relationships and create a more stable life is rewarding work,” Seibert says. “I’m grateful for the chance to do this at Bellevue Family Counseling.
Bellevue Family Counseling is a private practice counseling group located in Bellevue Washington founded in 2008 by Marlon Familton and Leah Koenig. They offer one-to-one counseling for adults, couples, teens, children and parent coaching. Licensed providers use evidence-based therapies to help clients heal and create their best self.
Bellevue Family Counseling is located at 1601 116th Ave. NE Suite 102 (adults) and Suite 111 (children & teens), Bellevue, WA USA 98004.
Marlon Familton
425-947-5030
www.bellevuecounseling.net
