Brendan Seibert Joins the Team as a Counselor at Bellevue Family Counseling in Bellevue, Washington

Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce the addition of Brendan Seibert to its team of specialized counselors. Brendan will be responsible for working with older teens and adults seeking substance use assessments, treatment for addiction to substances, gambling and gaming as well as mental health treatment for anxiety and depression.