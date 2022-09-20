BDA Partners Advises Advanced MedTech Holdings on Acquisition of Shenzhen Wikkon
New York, NY, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Advanced MedTech Holdings (“AMTH”), a subsidiary of Temasek, has acquired a majority interest in Shenzhen Wikkon Precision Instruments (“WIKKON”), China’s market-leader in urology and shock wave therapy devices. AMTH expects to acquire the remaining shares of WIKKON by the end of 2022.
BDA Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to AMTH on the transaction.
The acquisition will significantly strengthen AMTH’s direct presence in China. Combining the expertise of the leading German medical device company, Dornier MedTech, AMTH’s wholly owned subsidiary, with the innovative capabilities of WIKKON, AMTH will be able to offer physicians access to an expanded product portfolio, and build up a high potential platform for the development of a global value segment in urology.
Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech said, “We are now uniquely placed to aggressively grow in China’s sizeable market, which is best served by domestically produced devices. Advanced MedTech’s integrated urology platform is accelerated by WIKKON’s significant R&D, manufacturing, supply chain and installed base of units. Our newly combined portfolio will allow us to serve urology customers seeking value-oriented solutions right through to premium-oriented customers globally.”
Chen Ming, Founder and Chairman of WIKKON said, “We are excited to become part of the Advanced MedTech group. By combining our expertise on innovative technology, research and reach, we will be able to significantly expand our solutions to healthcare professionals all over the world.”
Jeffrey Wang, Partner and Co-Head of Shanghai, BDA, said, “We're delighted to advise Advanced MedTech on this highly strategic transaction, which will strengthen its multinational presence and capture additional share in China’s fast growing medical device sector. This transaction demonstrates BDA’s expertise in cross-border M&A, helping clients identify and unlock opportunities to deepen their localisation strategies in China and our ability to execute deals in challenging external environments.”
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner and Global Head of Healthcare, BDA, added, “China now accounts for about 20% of the global medical device market, and has been growing at about 20% per year. This share will continue to rise supported by an aging population, increasing disposable income, and on-going healthcare service upgrades in hospitals and clinics throughout China. It’s an attractive market for multinational medtech players, but a challenging one to enter, so we’re excited to have helped Advanced MedTech on this transaction.”
BDA deal team
Jeffrey Wang
Partner, Co-Head of Shanghai
jwang@bdapartners.com
Simeng Zhang
Vice President, Shanghai
szhang@bdapartners.com
Eddie Kuo
Associate, Shanghai
Rebecca Gao
Analyst, Shanghai
About Advanced MedTech Holdings
Advanced MedTech Holdings is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and contract manufacturing services. The group serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech Holdings makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek. www.advanced-medtech.com
About Dornier MedTech
Dornier MedTech is a medical device company headquartered in Munich, Germany, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced MedTech. As pioneers of the shock wave lithotripsy method and a leader in urological care, Dornier is one of the most trusted names in the industry. Through its deep-rooted spirit of entrepreneurship and excellence, Dornier continues to spearhead innovation in urology, developing some of the highest-quality urological devices on the market today. Given its vast array of clients, Dornier is leading technology and improving life across the globe. www.dornier.com
About Shenzhen Wikkon Precision Instruments
Shenzhen Wikkon Precision Instruments (“WIKKON”) is a High and New Technology Enterprise with medical device research, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, based in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1996, WIKKON is dedicated to innovation in the field of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) for kidney stone removal, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) for erectile dysfunction and joint pain relief and Urology Imaging Table for all-purpose of medical exams and procedures. eswl.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com
