Musotica Launches Its Latest Cosplay Costume Collection for Halloween 2022
Burbank, CA, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2022, taking inspiration from Cosplay costumes and famed looks worldwide.
The latest cosplay Halloween collection by Musotica is centred around popular culture. It takes its influence from comic book heroes, superheroes, movie stars, animated characters and other pop-culture icons.
The extensive Halloween costume dress collection focuses on complete costumes. Customers can choose from ranges including:
Fairytale and Fantasy
Cowboys and Native Americans
Showgirls and Stage Girls
School Girls
Sports Girls
Service Girls
Angels and Devils
Vampires and Witches
Wild Animals and Furry Costumes
Mermaids
Pirates and Buccaneers
Law Enforcement: Police and Cops
Festival and Rave Wear
Navy and Sailor Girls
Gangster and Mafia Costumes
Army and Military Girls
When asked about the collection, Musotica founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Wallner said, “We wanted to take influence from the best cosplayers around and open up our collection to offer more varied looks to our customers.
“There’s such a variety in the cosplay collection, allowing for the perfect Halloween outfit whatever your preference.”
The collection is complimented by a host of accessories including hats, headbands, wings and gloves.
Contact
Sarah Wallner
818-533-1297
http://www.musotica.com
Categories