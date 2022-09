Musotica Launches Its Latest Cosplay Costume Collection for Halloween 2022

Burbank, CA, September 21, 2022 --( PR.com )-- With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2022, taking inspiration from Cosplay costumes and famed looks worldwide.The latest cosplay Halloween collection by Musotica is centred around popular culture. It takes its influence from comic book heroes, superheroes, movie stars, animated characters and other pop-culture icons.The extensive Halloween costume dress collection focuses on complete costumes. Customers can choose from ranges including:Fairytale and FantasyCowboys and Native AmericansShowgirls and Stage GirlsSchool GirlsSports GirlsService GirlsAngels and DevilsVampires and WitchesWild Animals and Furry CostumesMermaidsPirates and BuccaneersLaw Enforcement: Police and CopsFestival and Rave WearNavy and Sailor GirlsGangster and Mafia CostumesArmy and Military GirlsWhen asked about the collection, Musotica founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Wallner said, “We wanted to take influence from the best cosplayers around and open up our collection to offer more varied looks to our customers.“There’s such a variety in the cosplay collection, allowing for the perfect Halloween outfit whatever your preference.”The collection is complimented by a host of accessories including hats, headbands, wings and gloves.