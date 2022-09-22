Union Grill Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Signature Dishes; New Online Features
Pittsburgh restaurant launches online ordering, gift cards, alongside upscale casual dining.
Pittsburgh, PA, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Union Grill, located at 413 South Craig Street in Oakland, Pennsylvania, is celebrating 30 years of delivering the best Pittsburgh scratch cooking and making lasting memories within the community. The restaurant is refreshing its menu, reintroducing some old favorites from its three decades in business and introducing an all-new website with online ordering and gift cards. Union Grill’s chefs are taking their decades of experience and putting all of it onto plates filled with culinary tradition.
“We want to thank the community for making us an institution in Oakland and show our appreciation for everyone who has made this possible for the last 30 years,” said Victor Tome, owner of Union Grill. “Without our team of dedicated employees, we never would have come this far.”
With an all-new website, Union Grill offers a fresh look and easy-to-navigate way for customers to view menu options, hours of operation, and location information. Order online from a full menu for takeout or give your family and friends great food, great drinks, and great fun with Union Grill gift cards..
Joining the team at Union Grill is Eugene Coleman, who is now chef of the 120-seat restaurant. Chef Coleman is a veteran of some of the most prestigious restaurants in Pittsburgh and now brings the energy and enthusiasm of a young, up-and-coming chef to the kitchen at Union Grill. “It’s important to have a fresh set of eyes look at what we’ve been doing,” said Tome. “With his background in fine dining, Chef Coleman has elevated the standards of our food presentation and plating.”
Enjoy classics decades in the making like the signature UG Fish Taco now on one big overstuffed flour tortilla or the Turkey Devonshire, invented right here in Pittsburgh and featured on the Food Network and the Travel Channel. Union Grill serves dishes made from locally-sourced, sustainable, fresh ingredients that make for memorable meals.
Celebrate 30 years of Pittsburgh culture and cuisine with regular lunch and dinner specials or make great memories with happy hour discounts. Order online or purchase gift cards on our all-new website at uniongrilloakland.com.
About Union Grill
Founded in 1992, Union Grill opened the doors of its restaurant at 413 South Craig Street to bring out the best in Pittsburgh cuisine. Locally-owned and operated, Union Grill offers a lively dining experience and serves classic American dishes, mixed drinks, local drafts, and $10 bottles of wine in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. Enjoy the best in Pittsburgh scratch cooking and happy hour half-priced drinks with indoor, outdoor and bar seating. Order online at uniongrilloakland.com.
Victor Tome
412-377-3814
https://www.uniongrilloakland.com/
