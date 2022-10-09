Grand Opening of Two New Models Located in Denver, 10 Minutes from Cherry Creek, Denver University and Other Popular Destinations
Denver, CO, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, opens two new model homes in the Virginia Village neighborhood in Denver, Colorado.
Two professionally, decorated model homes are set to open to the public on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1980 S. Holly Street. The Hub at Virginia Village is located just off I-25 and Evans with easy access to Downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center, within 10 minutes of Cherry Creek, Denver University and Wash Park.
“Opening model homes within the City of Denver is very exciting for Lokal Homes as well as the city in general,” said Lokal Chief Operating Officer David Bracht. “Providing appealing housing opportunities within the City of Denver is one of the top goals of our company.” When complete, the community will have 198 low-maintenance townhomes ranging from 1,238 square feet to 2,157 square feet with 2-4 bedrooms. All floor plans are three story townhomes with an attached 2-car garage.
A grand opening event was held from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The public is invited to tour homes and enjoy a champagne toast celebrating the opening.
About Lokal Homes
Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based homebuilder focused on building Condo, Townhome and Single Family Detached housing throughout the front range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, with a focus on standard features, excellent customer service and quality building. Since the inception in 2012, Lokal has closed nearly 2,000 homes from Ft. Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information on Lokal Homes, please visit their website at www.LokalHomes.com or call (720) 656-4512.
Two professionally, decorated model homes are set to open to the public on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1980 S. Holly Street. The Hub at Virginia Village is located just off I-25 and Evans with easy access to Downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center, within 10 minutes of Cherry Creek, Denver University and Wash Park.
“Opening model homes within the City of Denver is very exciting for Lokal Homes as well as the city in general,” said Lokal Chief Operating Officer David Bracht. “Providing appealing housing opportunities within the City of Denver is one of the top goals of our company.” When complete, the community will have 198 low-maintenance townhomes ranging from 1,238 square feet to 2,157 square feet with 2-4 bedrooms. All floor plans are three story townhomes with an attached 2-car garage.
A grand opening event was held from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The public is invited to tour homes and enjoy a champagne toast celebrating the opening.
About Lokal Homes
Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based homebuilder focused on building Condo, Townhome and Single Family Detached housing throughout the front range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, with a focus on standard features, excellent customer service and quality building. Since the inception in 2012, Lokal has closed nearly 2,000 homes from Ft. Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information on Lokal Homes, please visit their website at www.LokalHomes.com or call (720) 656-4512.
Contact
Lokal HomesContact
Kristin Peterson
720-295-5818
www.lokalhomes.com
Kristin Peterson
720-295-5818
www.lokalhomes.com
Categories