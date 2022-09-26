Shyne Awards Foundation Founder to Host Fireside Chat at Summit for Women’s Empowerment
We Mean Business conference promotes women in business at all career levels.
Pittsburgh, PA, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Orlana Darkins Drewery, Co-Founder of The Shyne Awards Foundation, will be in Puerto Rico on September 28 through October 1 as part of a We Mean Business conference to support women in business. Darkins will be hosting a Fireside Chat with former Director of Communications for Michelle Obama and current Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Popular, Inc., Maria Cristina Gonzalez Noguera. This discussion will be an opportunity for women at all levels of their career to gain insight from a woman who has found incredible success in her field.
“I’m pleased to host this discussion with Maria and give business women a chance to learn from such an incredible communications professional,” Darkins said. “When women come together, we can accomplish amazing things. This summit for women’s empowerment is the perfect opportunity for us to learn from each other and continue to find success in our fields.”
Darkins founded The Shyne Awards Foundation to restore the light that is dimmed within teens in underserved communities that have been hurt due to violence, crime, school drop-out-rates, absence of parents or guardians, and media portrayal. This summit provides further opportunity for Darkins to continue her mission of uplifting young adults and empowering them in their careers.
The We Mean Business Women’s Empowerment Summit is presented by the National Women’s Collaborative and will be held in Puerto Rico from September 28 through October 1. The summit features a mix of female professionals from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Speakers will address various topics from economics and the impact of COVID-19 to STEM education and public relations.
Learn more about The Shyne Awards Foundation or donate to the help the future of young people at theshyneawards.org.
About The Shyne Awards Foundation
Founded in 2007, The Shyne Awards Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates public platforms to celebrate the achievements of youth between the ages of 13-24. The student empowerment organization recognizes young adults who excel in academics, visual and performing arts, science, community service, young adult groups, service in ministry, entrepreneurship, and overcoming adversity. The foundation is dedicated to uplifting young adults and providing a positive, empowering platform to help young adults build confidence. For information on how you can support The Shyne Awards Foundation, visit https://theshyneawards.org/.
Contact
The Shyne Awards FoundationContact
Orlana Darkins Drewery
1-855-557-4963
https://theshyneawards.org/
