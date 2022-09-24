Launch of New Political Activism Website: politiCAL911.com
San Diego, CA, September 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new political activism, news and government watchdog website launches today. politiCAL911.com seeks to activate people, increase transparency and hold elected officials & systems accountable.
What: politiCAL911.com is a site focusing on politics in California (specializing in the San Diego region). They seek to encourage a shift back to Center throughout California from both sides of the aisle.
Why: Good intentions often yield bad outcomes. People are fleeing the state. We need to restore "sabiduría de Abuela" - Grandmother's Wisdom (aka common sense) to California.
Who: Mary Davis is an accidental activist and legislative watchdog, sprung to action after witnessing the devastating consequences of arbitrary, politicized decision-making during COVID. A retired Police dispatch supervisor, she is not afraid to challenge establishment thinking on both sides of the aisle, and hopes to inspire thousands of others to meet her in the middle to do the same.
Their goals at politiCAL911.com are to:
1) Raise awareness regarding policies that are negatively impacting the quality of life in California.
2) Encourage and foment a political shift back towards Center in California politics.
As they strive to inform people about the issues that beset our state, they also seek to shine a light on how numerous unintended consequences greatly diminish the quality of life for all Californians.
#SaveTheBear
What: politiCAL911.com is a site focusing on politics in California (specializing in the San Diego region). They seek to encourage a shift back to Center throughout California from both sides of the aisle.
Why: Good intentions often yield bad outcomes. People are fleeing the state. We need to restore "sabiduría de Abuela" - Grandmother's Wisdom (aka common sense) to California.
Who: Mary Davis is an accidental activist and legislative watchdog, sprung to action after witnessing the devastating consequences of arbitrary, politicized decision-making during COVID. A retired Police dispatch supervisor, she is not afraid to challenge establishment thinking on both sides of the aisle, and hopes to inspire thousands of others to meet her in the middle to do the same.
Their goals at politiCAL911.com are to:
1) Raise awareness regarding policies that are negatively impacting the quality of life in California.
2) Encourage and foment a political shift back towards Center in California politics.
As they strive to inform people about the issues that beset our state, they also seek to shine a light on how numerous unintended consequences greatly diminish the quality of life for all Californians.
#SaveTheBear
Contact
politiCAL911Contact
Mary Davis
619-333-8424
www.political911.com
Mary Davis
619-333-8424
www.political911.com
Multimedia
Categories