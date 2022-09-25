Cobblestone 8.1 Released with New Dashboard and 360+ Updates
Baldwin Place, NY, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Transient Path announces the release of Cobblestone 8.1 Casino Management System with a new dashboard interface utilizing the latest browser technologies to increase speed and ease of use as well as over 360 new features and updates.
The new dashboard provides a selection tile describing what each module is used for. Only modules that the user has rights to are displayed. This also allows new modules to easily be added and rights given only to those who are authorized to use them.
Many of the existing and also new modules have been created or updated to enhance every facet of Cobblestones Casino Management System. Here are just a few examples:
•Enhanced Countroom Management
Email Reporting
SMS Alerts
•Updated Electronic Plaques
In-Tray
In-Table
•Plaque Management Console
Poker
Table Games
•Table Bank Workflow and Management
Manage Open Banks
Generate Count Sheets
Shift Change Management
•In-Table LED Puck Technology
•Extended Safe Deposit Management
•Administration Setup and Configuration options
•Jackpot Workflow Controls
Surveillance
Headcount Management
•Plaque Management Console
Poker
Table Games
•Progressive Jackpot
In-Table Touchscreen
RFID Dropbox Control
•Progressive Jackpot
In-Table Touchscreen
RFID Dropbox Control
Customizable Jackpot Displays
•Live Hand Tracking and Reporting
•Optimized Gift Card integrations
and much more...
The new dashboard provides a selection tile describing what each module is used for. Only modules that the user has rights to are displayed. This also allows new modules to easily be added and rights given only to those who are authorized to use them.
Many of the existing and also new modules have been created or updated to enhance every facet of Cobblestones Casino Management System. Here are just a few examples:
•Enhanced Countroom Management
Email Reporting
SMS Alerts
•Updated Electronic Plaques
In-Tray
In-Table
•Plaque Management Console
Poker
Table Games
•Table Bank Workflow and Management
Manage Open Banks
Generate Count Sheets
Shift Change Management
•In-Table LED Puck Technology
•Extended Safe Deposit Management
•Administration Setup and Configuration options
•Jackpot Workflow Controls
Surveillance
Headcount Management
•Plaque Management Console
Poker
Table Games
•Progressive Jackpot
In-Table Touchscreen
RFID Dropbox Control
•Progressive Jackpot
In-Table Touchscreen
RFID Dropbox Control
Customizable Jackpot Displays
•Live Hand Tracking and Reporting
•Optimized Gift Card integrations
and much more...
Contact
Transient PathContact
Marc Kessman
845-260-9909
https://transientpath.com
Marc Kessman
845-260-9909
https://transientpath.com
Categories