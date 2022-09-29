United Pacific to Showcase "Stranger" 1975 Ford F-100 at 2022 SEMA Show
Long Beach, CA, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries, in conjunction with their subdivision UPcarparts.com, is proud to feature Luis “Nacho” Rodriguez’s custom 1975 Ford F-100, aka “Stranger” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1-4, 2022. The LA area native states the F-100 was so nicknamed because he feels as if he’s “a stranger” at SEMA amid the high-profile builders who are typically in the spotlight there.
The factory-model F-100 was purchased in 1996 and was used as Mr. Rodriguez’s daily driver for years before putting into storage in 2006. It hadn’t been worked on until the United Pacific team contacted him in early 2022 about partnering for SEMA. Despite the hurried timeframe Mr. Rodriguez decided he was up to the challenge as, he says, “it’s a dream to bring a vehicle” to SEMA.
In bringing “Stranger” back to life, mostly by his own hands, Mr. Rodriguez swapped out the original 3-speed transmission with a 5-speed, reverted the front end to an original 1975 front end, installed a 5.4-liter supercharged engine, and changed the transmission to manual. United Pacific supplied their award-winning LED lighting to the F-100, including headlights, tail lights, parking lights, and side markers. “Stranger” also features UP’s high-powered RGB (red/green/blue) rock lights, side mirrors, exterior and interior door handles, and window regulators.
“Stranger” will be exhibited at United Pacific’s booth #23277 on Hot Rod Alley in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The “Stranger” build team includes:
· United Pacific– LED headlights, tail lights, side markers, high-powered RGB rock lights, side mirrors, exterior and interior door handles, and window regulators
· Aldan American – Coilover suspension
· Alphasonik – Audio system
· Auto Metal Direct – Bed, doors, and floor pans
· Dakota Digital – Gauges
· McLeod Racing – Clutch and flywheel
· One Stop Paint Shop – Bodywork and Ford “Velocity Blue” paint
· Outkast Autoworks – Rear 4-link suspension and Crown Victoria suspension mounting brackets
· Ron Francis Wiring – Wiring harness
· Tanks Inc. – Gas tank
· Toyo Tires – Proxes Sport tires
· Vibro Solution – Sound deadening
· Vintage Air – Air conditioning
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of classic vehicle and heavy-duty truck products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
Contact
United Pacific IndustriesContact
Chandra Johnston
(562) 421-3888 x1116
www.upcarparts.com
