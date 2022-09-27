Paramount COO Susana Sala to Deliver Keynote at Miami Web Fest 2022
Miami, FL, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Miami Web Fest announces that the keynote speaker for the event's 2022 awards ceremony gala is Susana Sala, Chief Operating Officer for Paramount Networks Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Sala will share insights from her inspiring career for emerging content creators in attendance from throughout the world.
Her speech will be part of the culminating event of Miami Web Fest. Founded in 2014 and already considered a Top 5 web series festival globally, Miami Web Fest further distinguishes itself by adding a new film market to its robust 2022 lineup of screenings, niche panels, workshops, master classes, fireside chats and unforgettable Miami nightly parties - all carefully curated experiences, designed to showcase the best of Indie episodic content against the backdrop of Miami’s pulsating Food & Entertainment landscape.
A work-play environment, the annual event attracts an international audience to Miami’s vast, multicultural community of filmmakers and film enthusiasts. Miami Web Fest allows the general public to see independently produced shows before they are discovered by major television networks and media entities. 2022’s film market addition brings Film Distributors and Hollywood Executives from prestigious organizations, including Michelle Alban of Paramount, Erica Barrabi of Maverick Entertainment and others. The event is a refreshed “speed dating” face to face business opportunity for filmmakers. A number of Miami Web Fest alums have already found commercial success through distribution and acquisition deals.
This edition, Sept. 29 - Oct. 2, showcases both in-person local events and online experiences for worldwide audiences. Locations include: the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami, The Wolfsonian Museum in South Beach, Rooftop Bar at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel on South Beach, and Toe Jam Backlot in Wynwood. Celebrity appearances and performances will include: Dada 5000, former mixed martial artist and internet celebrity with his no holds barred street fight videos and the MTV award-winning house and dance music singer and songwriter, Crystal Waters, best known for her 1990s dance hits “Gypsy Woman” and “100% Pure Love,” DJ Pabanor, Kingnyne, Jessi Campo, U4riah, Day Ja La Joba, Lindsay J, El Chico Bom Bom, DJ Steva, Max Herrera, and Shalo.
Sala's keynote will take place Sunday, October 2. Photocall for the awards gala begins at 6pm, and the ceremony begins 8pm at the Silverspot Cinema, 300 SE 3rd St #100, Miami, FL 33131.
For details, go to www.miamiwebfest.com.
Contact
L GlobalContact
LaVerne Daley
888-628-6506
https://lbrand.global/
Para entrevistas en Español, contacte a:
Elisa Rosas
Miami Web Fest Press
elisarosas2006@hotmail.com
954-479-9913
