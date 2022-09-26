Bookminders Receives Multiple Honors in the 2022 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards

Bookminders has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Top Workplaces. The company ranked 2nd overall out of 70 organizations honored in the small company category. Additionally, CEO Jessica Minkus was presented with the Leadership Award as the top executive in the division.