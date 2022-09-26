Bookminders Receives Multiple Honors in the 2022 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top Workplaces Awards
Bookminders has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Top Workplaces. The company ranked 2nd overall out of 70 organizations honored in the small company category. Additionally, CEO Jessica Minkus was presented with the Leadership Award as the top executive in the division.
Pittsburgh, PA, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bookminders has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Top Workplaces. The company ranked 2nd overall out of 70 organizations honored in the small company category. Additionally, CEO Jessica Minkus was presented with the Leadership Award as the top executive in the division. Recognition for these awards is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures several culture drivers that are critical to organizational success including alignment, execution, and engagement.
Bookminders’ performance resulted in the award of every culture badge available through this assessment. The company further achieved a rank of Top 5% for all badges indicating employees have the highest regard for the company’s leaders, direction, work-life balance, and management support.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Tim Grant, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette business writer presented this year’s Top Leaders awards stating, “these leaders possess key leadership qualities valued by their employees such as effective communication, goal setting, and strategic planning. They also focus on relationship building and are an inspiration to everyone around them.”
Celebrated by employees for enlarging the company’s flexible work environment and employee-centric culture, Jessica was praised for her approachability, mentorship, and prioritization of employee well-being and success. “Jessica has an innate ability to maximize a person’s potential,” said Rhonda Stariha, Senior Accountant. Office Manager, Jenna Kelly identified how Jessica’s mentorship and leadership style has amplified the supportive attitude throughout the company, “every single person is here to help each other, because of Jessica….it has sprinkled down into everyone else.” “She’s just fun to work for,” exclaims Jeanine Finn, Senior Accountant.
“Bookminders is proud to have offered a remote-first work environment since 1991,” states Bookminders CEO, Jessica Minkus. “Our work culture is one where the employee experience and their need for flexibility is at the forefront of decision making and one of our top priorities. Staff appreciate the structured autonomy which supports their delivery of timely and accurate outsourced accounting services to our clients. Work-life balance is and will always be the rule here, not the exception!”
About Bookminders
For more than 30 years, Bookminders has provided timely, accurate and cost-effective bookkeeping for a variety of nonprofits and small businesses. Our unique approach affords work-life balance to our staff of degreed accountants, while providing clients access to highly skilled professionals they otherwise couldn’t afford.
Drawing on our wealth of experience, Bookminders has developed templates and systems that are applicable to a wide range of industries. Our For-Profit clients are supported through a variety of services including time and expense billing, automated reconciliation of cash, merchant and point-of-sale, job costing, and expense allocations. For our Nonprofit clients, Bookminders leverages special tracking features in QuickBooks to simultaneously track grants, programs, donations, restricted funds, and provide comprehensive Board reporting. All clients are provided a Year-End Package, designed to streamline the work for the auditors and tax accountants.
Bookminders’ performance resulted in the award of every culture badge available through this assessment. The company further achieved a rank of Top 5% for all badges indicating employees have the highest regard for the company’s leaders, direction, work-life balance, and management support.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Tim Grant, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette business writer presented this year’s Top Leaders awards stating, “these leaders possess key leadership qualities valued by their employees such as effective communication, goal setting, and strategic planning. They also focus on relationship building and are an inspiration to everyone around them.”
Celebrated by employees for enlarging the company’s flexible work environment and employee-centric culture, Jessica was praised for her approachability, mentorship, and prioritization of employee well-being and success. “Jessica has an innate ability to maximize a person’s potential,” said Rhonda Stariha, Senior Accountant. Office Manager, Jenna Kelly identified how Jessica’s mentorship and leadership style has amplified the supportive attitude throughout the company, “every single person is here to help each other, because of Jessica….it has sprinkled down into everyone else.” “She’s just fun to work for,” exclaims Jeanine Finn, Senior Accountant.
“Bookminders is proud to have offered a remote-first work environment since 1991,” states Bookminders CEO, Jessica Minkus. “Our work culture is one where the employee experience and their need for flexibility is at the forefront of decision making and one of our top priorities. Staff appreciate the structured autonomy which supports their delivery of timely and accurate outsourced accounting services to our clients. Work-life balance is and will always be the rule here, not the exception!”
About Bookminders
For more than 30 years, Bookminders has provided timely, accurate and cost-effective bookkeeping for a variety of nonprofits and small businesses. Our unique approach affords work-life balance to our staff of degreed accountants, while providing clients access to highly skilled professionals they otherwise couldn’t afford.
Drawing on our wealth of experience, Bookminders has developed templates and systems that are applicable to a wide range of industries. Our For-Profit clients are supported through a variety of services including time and expense billing, automated reconciliation of cash, merchant and point-of-sale, job costing, and expense allocations. For our Nonprofit clients, Bookminders leverages special tracking features in QuickBooks to simultaneously track grants, programs, donations, restricted funds, and provide comprehensive Board reporting. All clients are provided a Year-End Package, designed to streamline the work for the auditors and tax accountants.
Contact
BookmindersContact
Jennifer Whitmore
412-323-2665
bookminders.com
Jennifer Whitmore
412-323-2665
bookminders.com
Categories