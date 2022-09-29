FleetGenius Launches Full-Scale Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Naples, FL, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FleetGenius, LLC, the nation's premier waste container and compactor manufacturing, sales, installation, and service company, has launched a full-scale hurricane relief effort to aid in the recovery from the devastation of hurricane Ian. "Florida is our home state and I have been humbled by the desire of each and every one of our 600 employees to rise to the call to help their fellow Americans in need," said Andreas Y. Gruson, Chairman and CEO of FleetGenius.
"I have been sequestered with my senior leadership team at our Lenoir, NC production facility since Sunday night planning our efforts. We have increased our production capacity and shifted scheduling to allow for the rapid manufacture and delivery of critical containers needed for the cleanup and recovery of the great state of Florida," Mr. Gruson said.
"In preparation, we have been building our inventories of roll-off containers and compactor motors and power units. Additionally, we have staged our large fleet of crane trucks and crews to assist in the cleanup."
"We are honored to help. God Bless America!"
About FleetGenius, LLC:
FleetGenius is a nationally recognized full-service container & compactor solutions partner. Container and compactor solutions include sales, refurbishment, field service repairs, rentals, inventory management, cleaning, repairs, A&D (Steel & Plastic), rebranding, and end-of-life container recycling. New products include steel frontload containers, roll-offs, industrial containers, hoppers, trailers, recycling containers, and the Pinnacle line of compactors & receivers.
