Ridin' with Willy, Season 1, Now Streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, Amazon and iHeart

Season 1 of Ridin' With Willy... a be careful what you share in a RideShare reality podcast now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon, iHeart and more. Hit Nashville songwriter William Kitchens conducts fun and candid interviews on RideShare rides in and around Nashville. A mix of locals and celebrities share crazy stories not initially knowing they are being recorded.
Nashville, TN, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Ridin with Willy," a be careful what you share in a RideShare reality podcast, Season 1 now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, Amazon, iHeart and more.
"Ridin' with Willy" podcast presents an audio smorgasbord of entertainment. A podcast that allows you to eavesdrop on the locals and visitors that travel via RideShare in and around Nashville. Passengers totally unaware their conversations are being documented, share their career and relationship stories with Willy (William Kitchens). Some poignant, some incredible, but mostly funny. A candid rolling reality podcast show.
Although passengers are not aware they are being recorded, all of the participants have agreed to share the stories in the podcast.
Host and producer William Kitchens is also Creative Director for American Jingle, a sung jingle advertising agency and the songwriter of the Daron Norwood hit country music single, "Bad Dog, No Biscuit." The song also featured in the 2008 "Dog Tags" episode of NCIS.
Created by the pod615 Network a division of William Kitchens Creative Group, Inc.
www.pod615.com
William Kitchens
615-810-1236
pod615.com
william@wkcreative.com
