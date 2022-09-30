Fast Pace Health Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month & Adds a New Provider

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Over 12 million Americans say they have seriously contemplated suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Fast Pace Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, Nikita Duke, and new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Karlee Stamey, talk through the importance of acknowledging and understanding Behavioral Health Services.