How AdCombo is Developing a CPA Niche from 2013 to Present
Limassol, Cyprus, October 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower." - Steve Jobs
For nine years, AdCombo has been working on the growth and development of the affiliate marketing niche. During this time, the company has achieved impressive results.
More than 120,000 registered users, offers from all verticals, and no more white spots on the map.
It is possible to choose any GEO: popular countries or regions with low competition.
One of the most effective ways to increase traffic volumes and move forward is large-scale challenges with attractive rewards. Statistics confirm that Challenges have more impact on turnover than any other loyalty program.
In 2017, the first challenge was held, the Ferrari AdChallenge. It was the most spectacular event of that year in the niche. Then there was Posh'n'Porsche and Teslavision. In 2022, The Great AdVenture Challenge started, and will last until February 2023.
In addition to the fact that the Challenges have become an AdCombo tradition, the stakes are constantly rising. Prizes are getting more expensive and attractive, and mechanics are changing to involve new participants.
This year, two significant changes have expanded the opportunities for participants in The Great AdVenture. The Regional Top and the ability to exchange challenge points for real money. According to the Regional Top, participants can get additional points each month which raises their chances of coming to the grand prize drawings - Aston Martin V8 Vantage IV and $70,000.
Steady development, continuous improvement in all areas of work, and a desire to allow people to get the maximum out of affiliate marketing are the beliefs that AdCombo has been following for nine years. These beliefs move forward and improve the CPA niche every day.
Contact
Roman Ryzheikin
+18044064234
https://adcombo.com
