Serengeti Sunglasses Now Offering All of Its Premier Lens Technologies in Prescription Lenses
Serengeti Sunglasses, a leading maker of lifestyle and fashion sunglasses with photochromic lenses, is expanding its RX program so more consumers with prescription lenses can experience the lens technology.
Carlsbad, CA, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Serengeti, a pioneer in Photochromic lens technology, is now offering their full line of frames and lenses in prescription options.
Serengeti is the only maker of sunglasses with a 3-in-1 lens technology that allows users to experience the world at its most aspirational.
The brand has announced it is expanding its RX program so consumers who use RX lenses can now also benefit from all of Serengeti’s proprietary lens technologies.
Serengeti's Spectral Control lens technology offers the ultimate high-definition view by improving colors and contrasts, which enhances depth perception while also blocking 95 percent of harmful blue light.
Pioneers in Photochromic technology, Serengeti lenses provide your eyes with the exact amount of light needed at any time and in all weather conditions. Indeed, the lens reacts to the amount of UV radiation in the atmosphere, engineered to transition from light to dark gradually.
The idea behind this expansion goes beyond the prescription platform itself. The brand objective is truly to offer a complete service to its eye care practitioners. Serengeti will also launch specific ophthalmic collections in the near future.
The company also reminds consumers that they can use their Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to purchase Serengeti RX glasses.
“Many people don’t realize they can use their HSA/FSA funds to purchase Serengeti and Bollé prescription eyewear. Both Bollé and Serengeti have their own customized prescription program so customers can benefit from the same lens technologies that are in our plano sunglass lenses,” said, Chris Abbruzzese, Vice President, Trade Marketing N.A. “In these tight economic times, it can be a lifesaver to have quality eyewear with no out-of-pocket cost.”
Funds can be used for both the purchase of the frames and the filling of a prescription on all models, until December 31, 2022.
About Serengeti
Serengeti® makes the most technically advanced eyewear available. Serengeti® has been committed to developing the world’s most advanced sunglass lens technology for over 45 years. Then again, innovation has always been inherent in our DNA. With gradually-adjusting Photochromic lenses, natural color-enhancing Spectral Control filters, and glare-reducing Polarization, every Serengeti lens is unique – and every frame is fashionably à la mode. Form meets function with stylish looks that are not only on the cutting edge of the latest fashion trends, but also deliver on uncompromised clarity no matter the activity. All Serengeti styles are available in prescription lenses. To learn more visit www.serengeti-eyewear.com/us
