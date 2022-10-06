Solar Direct Marketing, LLC Ranks No. 187 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Hoboken, NJ, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Inc. 5000 list announces Solar Direct Marketing, LLC, listed at 187 in the fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category. Founded in 2016, a performance and digital marketing firm in New Jersey. Solar Direct started its run focusing on and securing some of what became the Solar industry's heavy hitters. Making many, including SunPro, a top 3 Residential Solar company in the U.S.
"During my time, we've onboarded countless vendors that have provided us with data. I'm here today to endorse a company that does that and more. Solar Direct Marketing not only delivers some of the highest quality leads but also offers an advice-giving approach. They supported and mentored us along the way. Always collaborating strategically with us, deriving positive results at all costs," according to Reyn Rogers, Director of Marketing Operations, ADT Solar. SunPro was acquired by ADT, Home Security, in December 2021.
Solar Direct Marketing focuses on real-time exclusive Solar Leads, Live Solar Transfers, Aged Solar Leads, TCPA-compliant Aged Solar Leads, Spanish Solar Leads, and much more. The business has expanded over the last few years and has opened multiple new verticals to support continued growth in the performance marketing sub-sector. Relationships, the ability to be ahead of trends, and a genuinely consultative approach have been fundamental in the operation and success of Solar Direct Marketing. Compliance and transparency have a heightened focus, and excellent service for the long term is at the core of Solar Direct Marketing’s business model.
"We don't want the one-and-done relationships," says Founder David Stodolak. "We went from 250 to 187 on the list through COVID because we understand our client’s success formula. We expand and pivot by incorporating new verticals, including new entities Senior Direct, Debt Direct, and Home Direct while staying current and aggressive with our core in Solar. We feel our strength lies in providing significant value, expertise, and a winning team. People make us what we are; we value this above all else."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“Keeping people employed through COVID, having our clients keep us as trusted partners, and the honor of hitting 187 illustrates how much our team has done no matter what happens. We want to continue serving our clients, communities, and staff for years to come. We are so proud and grateful to have this honor, said David."
For further information about Solar Direct Marketing, please email Jessica Nelson at jnelson@solardirectmarketing.com or visit www.solardirectmarketing.com.
