Corporate Finance Exec Turned Life Coach Outlines the Laws for Greater Happiness and Self-Transformation

Tonya Kinlow used her own personal and professional crises to uncover a collection of universal truths which when applied to life allow for greater happiness and spiritual purpose. “The Universal Laws of Awakening: A Spiritual Classic,” is the result, a practical self-help spiritual guide that encourages readers to journey beyond what they think and feel to uncover a far deeper meaning and greater understanding. It all begins in the mind.