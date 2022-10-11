Solaris Hires Backus as Vice President of Sales
Boston, MA, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Solaris announces the hiring of Sam Backus as Vice President of Sales. Backus will be responsible for the organization’s sales targets, provide sales leadership, and play a pivotal role in charting future growth for the company.
Backus brings with her experience in senior management, finance, marketing, and regional leadership positions with global publicly traded companies.
Most recently, Sam led JDX Consulting’s US Sales Team to triple-digit growth over the prior year, delivering on her mandate to establish a US portfolio attractive for acquisition. Prior to JDX, she succeeded at Robert Half, the world’s leading specialized staffing firm, and played a pivotal role in its subsidiary consulting firm, Protiviti, She received the prestigious President’s and Chairman’s Club Awards and Protiviti’s Collaboration award for her role in winning the largest consulting engagement in the firm’s 70+ year history.
“We are very excited to welcome Sam to our team at Solaris. Her skills and experience will successfully enhance our growth and customer satisfaction.” - Jonas Roessel, Managing Partner
“Sam joins us at a pivotal time and brings the experience required to execute Solaris’ exponential growth plan for 2023. We are thrilled to bring her into the practice to grow the firm to new heights.” - Chris Joy, Managing Partner
Solaris specializes in accounting advisory, steering your firm in the right direction with financial reporting, risk management, and other transactional-related accounting.
To learn more about Solaris, please contact:
Corey Ritchie, Practice Director
99 Summer Street, 15th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
Office: (617) 655-6234
corey.ritchie@solarisbyrj.com
