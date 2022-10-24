Small Business Turns Double Digits
Sweet Candy Café Marks 10th Anniversary
Lumberton, NC, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On November 26, 2022, store owner Felicia Evans Long will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Sweet Candy Café at 212 North Chestnut Street in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The classic candy shop has been a beloved location in Historic Downtown for 10 years. The store will host a Festive Kid-Friendly Day Party from noon to 3.p.m. during Small Business Saturday with various free activities, Shop Small paraphernalia, and items generously donated by Chick-fil-A.
“We hope the Historic Downtown community will continue to support us, and help us finish the 10th anniversary year strong,” says Evans Long. “Sweet Candy Café isn’t just a small business, we are resilient.” Amid many challenges since opening in 2012, Sweet Candy Café continues to be a fun place for the local community, interstate 95 travelers, and many other supporters to visit and shop for their favorite childhood candies.
"Never stop learning and leading,” are the words of Felicia’s late father, Dr. Wilson A. Lacy, and “Who doesn’t like sweets and good southern hospitality mixed?” said Felicia’s late husband, Timothy R. Long. Those are memories and words that keep Evans Long grounded and focused as a small business owner. “We survived a fire in 2012, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Florence in 2018, and COVID-19 in 2020 because of this community,” says Evans Long.
A portion of the sales from the weekend will go towards the Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship Fund, an annual scholarship awarded to a deserving student in the late co-owner’s hometown.
Evans Long is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her BA in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow by the Alumni Association in 2019. She received her MBA from the University of Phoenix and completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program at Cornell University. Evans Long has always had a passion for sweets and is an active participant of the Sweets and Snacks Expo held yearly in Chicago, IL, and a member of the National Confectionery Association (NCA).
About Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café is a Black-Owned small business in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton, NC. Read more about Felicia’s journey at SweetCandyCafe.com and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram at SweetCandyNC, Twitter at SweetEvents1, and TikTok at SweetCandyCafe.
