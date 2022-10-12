Lumberton Chick-fil-A Donates to Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café Marks 10th Anniversary featuring donation from Chick-fil-A.
Lumerton, NC, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On November 26, 2022, store owner Felicia Evans Long will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Sweet Candy Café at 212 North Chestnut Street in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The business will host a Festive Kid-Friendly Day Party from noon to 3 p.m. featuring a generous donation from Chick-fil-A that will be given away to a lucky customer.
Located off a major highway, the Lumberton Chick-fil-A recently celebrated their own 10-year anniversary. “Having this company with impeccable customer service donate to our anniversary is a great way for local businesses to support each other,” says Evans Long. “As the year comes to a close, we’re so thankful for the support of Chick-fil-A.”
The anniversary party is a small way of saying thank you to the community that has supported the store for the past ten years. “We hope the Historic Downtown community will continue to support us, and help us finish the 10th anniversary year strong,” says Evans Long. “Sweet Candy Café isn’t just a small business. When you come here, you are part of our family.” Amid many challenges since opening in 2012, Sweet Candy Café continues to be a fun place for the local community, Interstate 95 travelers, and many other supporters to visit and shop for their favorite childhood candies.
“Never stop learning and leading” are the words of Felicia’s late father, Dr. Wilson A. Lacy and “Who doesn’t like sweets and southern hospitality mixed?” asked Felicia’s late husband, Timothy R. Long. Those are memories and words that keep Evans Long grounded and focused on moving forward. As a small business owner serving the community like neighbors, Evans Long believes Sweet Candy Cafe continues to attract people of all ages with our classic candies. Their mission has always been to merge candy with southern hospitality.
Evans Long is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her BA in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow by the Alumni Association in 2019. She received her MBA from the University of Phoenix and completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program at Cornell University. Evans Long has always had a passion for sweets and is an active participant of the Sweets and Snacks Expo held yearly in Chicago, IL and a member of the National Confectionery Association (NCA).
About Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café is a Black-Owned small business in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton, NC. Read more about Felicia’s journey and get the sweet scoop at SweetCandyCafe.com. Stay connected on Facebook, Instagram at SweetCandyNC, Twitter at SweetEvents1, and TikTok at SweetCandyC.
Located off a major highway, the Lumberton Chick-fil-A recently celebrated their own 10-year anniversary. “Having this company with impeccable customer service donate to our anniversary is a great way for local businesses to support each other,” says Evans Long. “As the year comes to a close, we’re so thankful for the support of Chick-fil-A.”
The anniversary party is a small way of saying thank you to the community that has supported the store for the past ten years. “We hope the Historic Downtown community will continue to support us, and help us finish the 10th anniversary year strong,” says Evans Long. “Sweet Candy Café isn’t just a small business. When you come here, you are part of our family.” Amid many challenges since opening in 2012, Sweet Candy Café continues to be a fun place for the local community, Interstate 95 travelers, and many other supporters to visit and shop for their favorite childhood candies.
“Never stop learning and leading” are the words of Felicia’s late father, Dr. Wilson A. Lacy and “Who doesn’t like sweets and southern hospitality mixed?” asked Felicia’s late husband, Timothy R. Long. Those are memories and words that keep Evans Long grounded and focused on moving forward. As a small business owner serving the community like neighbors, Evans Long believes Sweet Candy Cafe continues to attract people of all ages with our classic candies. Their mission has always been to merge candy with southern hospitality.
Evans Long is a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina where she earned her BA in Sociology and was named a Vanguard Fellow by the Alumni Association in 2019. She received her MBA from the University of Phoenix and completed the Bank of America Institute for Women's Entrepreneurship program at Cornell University. Evans Long has always had a passion for sweets and is an active participant of the Sweets and Snacks Expo held yearly in Chicago, IL and a member of the National Confectionery Association (NCA).
About Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café is a Black-Owned small business in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton, NC. Read more about Felicia’s journey and get the sweet scoop at SweetCandyCafe.com. Stay connected on Facebook, Instagram at SweetCandyNC, Twitter at SweetEvents1, and TikTok at SweetCandyC.
Contact
Felicia Evans LongContact
973-493-3579
sweetcandycafe.com
973-493-3579
sweetcandycafe.com
Categories