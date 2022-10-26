An Thi Nguyen Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Garden Grove, CA, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An Thi Nguyen of Garden Grove, California, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.
About An Thi Nguyen
An Thi Nguyen a real estate broker at Ana Real Estate, a real estate agency serving the area of Garden Grove, California. With over 40 years’ experience, Nguyen is responsible for residential, commercial, and business property sales, foreclosures and short sales.
Born May 3, 1940, An Thi received her B.A. from California State University, Fullerton in 1983. In her spare time, she enjoys music, tennis, charity, and swimming.
For more information, visit Ana Real Estate Brokerage.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
