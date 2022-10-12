Turtle Moon Command Center Opens Beta Access to Hgraph.io, Its Hedera GraphQL API Service

Turtle Moon Command Center (TMCC), a leading crypto and NFT infrastructure company building on the Hedera network, today announced the open beta of Hgraph.io, its new Hedera GraphQL API service built for complex data aggregation, scale, and continual growth. Launched with support from The HBAR Foundation, Hgraph.io enables developers to quickly read and subscribe to complex data sets on the Hedera Network.