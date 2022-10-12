Turtle Moon Command Center Opens Beta Access to Hgraph.io, Its Hedera GraphQL API Service
Turtle Moon Command Center (TMCC), a leading crypto and NFT infrastructure company building on the Hedera network, today announced the open beta of Hgraph.io, its new Hedera GraphQL API service built for complex data aggregation, scale, and continual growth. Launched with support from The HBAR Foundation, Hgraph.io enables developers to quickly read and subscribe to complex data sets on the Hedera Network.
Denver, CO, October 12, 2022 -- Turtle Moon Command Center (TMCC), a leading crypto and NFT infrastructure company building on the Hedera network, today announced the open beta of Hgraph.io, its new Hedera GraphQL API service built for complex data aggregation, scale, and continual growth.
Hgraph.io solves cumbersome API issues on the Hedera network through the use of GraphQL, a query language for APIs. Built for a global audience with a broad set of use cases, Hgraph.io reduces multiple API calls to a single call that returns only the desired data in the desired format. It enables developers to easily query complex aggregate data and create simple subscriptions to unique data sets with lightning fast response times.
Swirlds Labs uses Hgraph.io for external metrics of large and multilayered data sets that previously were not possible to pull directly from the Hedera mainnet and testnet. This enables Swirlds Labs to get a real-time, in depth understanding of the analytics and actions being taken on the Hedera mainnet.
Brady Gentile, Director of Web3 Ecosystem Marketing at Swirlds Labs said, “Hgraph.io offers incredible visibility into the health and activity of web3 ecosystems on the Hedera network. Its implementation is blazing fast and decentralized as it utilizes GraphQL for complex queries of on-chain data in real time.”
TMCC CEO Patches said, “Anything that can be built on Hedera can be improved with Hgraph.io. Developers who use it can leverage the high-throughput, low fees, and transaction speed of the Hedera public ledger and the expressiveness and efficiency of GraphQL style access. Hgraph.io is useful for any Hedera-based project.”
A detailed interview by the HBAR BULL about Hgraph.io can be viewed at https://youtu.be/QLniXJUAi0Q. For more information or to sign up for a free beta account, please visit: hgraph.io.
About Turtle Moon Command Center
Turtle Moon Command Center has created and deployed a multitude of software and projects that have helped the growth of the Hedera distributed ledger platform, including mass minting tools, an NFT launchpad, and multiple NFT tools & services. For more information, visit turtlemoon.io.
About The HBAR Foundation
The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation’s six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem. The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world’s largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you’re building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you. For additional information, please visit hbarfoundation.org/.
