End of Year Brings New Hope as Patchwork Pastures Animal Sanctuary Hosts Its Second Annual Christmas in October Barn Sale
Fill your heart with holiday magic and jump start your holiday shopping experience on October 29 & October 30. Donations of gently used or new items will be accepted up through October 28. Let's fill that barn.
Wantage, NJ, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- End of Year Brings New Hope as Patchwork Pastures Animal Sanctuary hosts its second annual Christmas in October Barn Sale. Fill your heart with holiday magic and jump start your holiday shopping experience on October 29 & October 30.
Fill That Barn! With the annual barn sale just two weeks away Patchwork Pastures located at 108 County Rd., 565 Wantage, NJ is accepting gently used and new gift items, home décor, crafts, toys, holiday items and more. Patchwork Pastures first barn sale was held in October 2021 which was a tremendous success thanks to the support received from the community and donors. With anticipation of record breaking extreme cold temperatures this year Patchwork Pastures is preparing with slim means. Now is the time to dig deep into your closets, attics, garages, summer and winter homes. If you’re cleaning out, kindly consider a donation to the barn sale. What fun it will be to shop on Halloween weekend while enjoying a visit with your favorite animal. Costumes encouraged.
“This is an all hands on winter barn sale to raise enough money to ensure the animals are warm and safe for the winter,” founder and director Alan McCullough states. “The animals came to us from different situations; some from loving homes who couldn’t care for them any longer, and some from very abusive situations. They deserve all the love in the world. Your donation is vital to maintain their good health and happiness and they thank you in advance.”
Patchwork Pastures is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt not-for-profit organization registered in the State of New Jersey and is solely reliant on public donations, corporate sponsorships and in-kind donations. Those who wish to make a monetary donation may do so at www.patchworkpastures.org or call 973-222-5162 for more information.
Rachel Helt
973-222-5162
www.patchworkpastures.org
