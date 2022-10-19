Sale of Dollar Smart Storage, Eden, NC and Martinsville, VA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Dollar Smart Storage with three locations in Eden, NC and Martinsville, VA. Midcoast Properties represented the seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
The facility located at 323 W. Stadium Dr. in Eden, NC is situated on 3.85 +/- acres, with 57,858 RSF and 552 storage units, comprised of both climate controlled and standard drive-up units as well as parking. Amenities include 24/7 video surveillance, ample lighting, gated keypad entry, and online rentals and payments.
The facilities located at 3395 Greensboro Rd. and 1780 Old Chatham Rd. in Martinsville, VA offer a combined 5.74 +/- acres, 59,210 RSF and 445 standard units plus parking. Amenities at these facilities are 24/7 video surveillance, ample lighting, gated keypad entry, pest control, and online rentals and payments.
Eden, NC and Martinsville, VA are approximately 20 miles apart, just across from the NC/VA border from each other. Eden, NC is 36 miles north of Greensboro, NC, 106 miles northwest of Raleigh, NC, 68 miles south of Roanoke, VA and 43 miles northeast of Winston-Salem, NC. Martinsville, VA is approximately 50 miles south of Roanoke, VA and 177 miles southwest of Richmond, VA.
Heading into the fourth quarter of 2022, buyers’ interests and activities continue to be strong in the self storage market, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803)600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
