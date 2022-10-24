Digital Asset Research Announces October 2022 Crypto Exchange Vetting Results
DAR’s vetting processes bring institutional-level diligence to crypto markets and the latest vetting process results in 21 Vetted Exchanges and 10 Watchlist Exchanges.
New York, NY, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the release of its October 2022 Crypto Exchange Vetting results. DAR’s vetting processes apply institutional-level diligence to digital asset markets to meet an industry-wide need for reliable crypto data in an environment where cryptocurrencies trade across hundreds of lightly regulated or unregulated exchanges.
Over 450 exchanges were evaluated to identify 21 Vetted Exchanges. The following exchanges continue to maintain their status as Vetted Exchanges: Binance.US; bitbank; Bitfinex; bitFlyer; BITFRONT; Bitso; Bitstamp; Bittrex; BTC Markets; CEX.IO; Coinbase Pro; Coincheck; CrossTower; FTX.US; Gemini; itBit; Kraken; Liquid; LMAX Digital; Okcoin; and Zaif. Coinfield is no longer considered a Vetted Exchange.
Ten exchanges are now considered Watchlist Exchanges for potential future inclusion on the Vetted Exchanges list: Binance; Bitrue; CoinEx; CoinTiger; FTX; Gate.io; Huobi; KuCoin; LATOKEN; Phemex. BKEX, Poloniex and Dcoin are no longer considered Watchlist Exchanges.
The Exchange Vetting process combines quantitative and traditional qualitative due diligence to identify exchanges reporting accurate volumes and eliminate exchanges that are not appropriate for determining an accurate market price.
“Our Vetted Exchanges and Watchlist Exchanges are the foundation of our ‘clean’ tier 1 and tier 2 digital asset prices. These 1,100+ quality prices are trusted by institutions to calculate NAV and trade with sufficient liquidity,” said Doug Schwenk, DAR’s CEO.
The Exchange Vetting process follows an Asset Vetting process that was completed in September and evaluated over 1,000 digital assets to identify assets appropriate for various institutional use cases. During the Asset Vetting process, digital assets are evaluated to determine if they meet institutional investor standards for codebase construction and maintenance, community, security, liquidity, and regulatory compliance.
Results of the Exchange Vetting process are also used for DAR Sector Indexes; the FTSE Bitcoin Index, FTSE Ethereum Index, and FTSE Cardano Index; and in the FTSE DAR Reference Price, a robust hourly reference price for digital asset market performance.
DAR’s data, pricing methodology, and asset taxonomy classifications are also used in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi and Solana indexes.
DAR performs its Exchange Vetting processes quarterly. Results will next be announced in January 2023.
For further information, visit https://www.digitalassetresearch.com/.
Over 450 exchanges were evaluated to identify 21 Vetted Exchanges. The following exchanges continue to maintain their status as Vetted Exchanges: Binance.US; bitbank; Bitfinex; bitFlyer; BITFRONT; Bitso; Bitstamp; Bittrex; BTC Markets; CEX.IO; Coinbase Pro; Coincheck; CrossTower; FTX.US; Gemini; itBit; Kraken; Liquid; LMAX Digital; Okcoin; and Zaif. Coinfield is no longer considered a Vetted Exchange.
Ten exchanges are now considered Watchlist Exchanges for potential future inclusion on the Vetted Exchanges list: Binance; Bitrue; CoinEx; CoinTiger; FTX; Gate.io; Huobi; KuCoin; LATOKEN; Phemex. BKEX, Poloniex and Dcoin are no longer considered Watchlist Exchanges.
The Exchange Vetting process combines quantitative and traditional qualitative due diligence to identify exchanges reporting accurate volumes and eliminate exchanges that are not appropriate for determining an accurate market price.
“Our Vetted Exchanges and Watchlist Exchanges are the foundation of our ‘clean’ tier 1 and tier 2 digital asset prices. These 1,100+ quality prices are trusted by institutions to calculate NAV and trade with sufficient liquidity,” said Doug Schwenk, DAR’s CEO.
The Exchange Vetting process follows an Asset Vetting process that was completed in September and evaluated over 1,000 digital assets to identify assets appropriate for various institutional use cases. During the Asset Vetting process, digital assets are evaluated to determine if they meet institutional investor standards for codebase construction and maintenance, community, security, liquidity, and regulatory compliance.
Results of the Exchange Vetting process are also used for DAR Sector Indexes; the FTSE Bitcoin Index, FTSE Ethereum Index, and FTSE Cardano Index; and in the FTSE DAR Reference Price, a robust hourly reference price for digital asset market performance.
DAR’s data, pricing methodology, and asset taxonomy classifications are also used in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi and Solana indexes.
DAR performs its Exchange Vetting processes quarterly. Results will next be announced in January 2023.
For further information, visit https://www.digitalassetresearch.com/.
Contact
Jan JahoskyContact
407-331-4699
407-331-4699
Categories